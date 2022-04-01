The NC State baseball team lost 14-3 to the Clemson Tigers in its series opener on April 1 in Clemson, South Carolina.
The Wolfpack (16-9, 4-5 ACC) threatened early with two on in the first, but once the Tigers (18-7, 2-4 ACC) grabbed the lead in the bottom of that inning, they took over all the momentum and never looked back, scoring fourteen runs on sixteen hits.
Sophomore righty Matt Willadsen started on the mound for the Pack, but the Clemson bats tore him apart as they grabbed seven earned runs on nine hits in just three innings.
Those who came in out of the bullpen didn't have much better luck. Sophomore lefty John Miralia lasted just .2 innings and gave up four earned runs and freshman righty Jacob Halford allowed two more in his 1.1 innings. Freshman lefty Win Scott had two innings of work and was able to hold the Tigers to just one run and another freshman lefty, Jacob Dienes, struck out the side in the eighth to be the lone NC State pitcher without recording an earned run.
Clemson kicked off the scoring with four straight hits to start the bottom of the first inning and it added two more runs on two straight fielder's choices and an error for the 3-0 lead.
An RBI single in the third brought home the Tigers' fourth run of the evening, but it was the fourth inning in which the game was truly broken open.
Willadsen was replaced after allowing the first three batters on base on a hit-by-pitch, walk and single. Miralia was able to secure a quick first out but two singles, a double, a sac fly and a wild pitch allowed the Tigers to earn the first six runs of what would eventually be a seven-run inning.
A final single solidified an 11-0 lead for Clemson which wouldn't last long as it added three more runs in the sixth on two walks and another sac fly.
Solo shots from sophomore outfielder Noah Soles and senior outfielder Devonte Brown in the seventh and ninth gave the Pack its first two runs of the evening and it added one more on a freshman infielder Tommy White single but ultimately it was too little too late for the Wolfpack.
Game two of the series will be Saturday, April 2 with first pitch set for 6 p.m.