The NC State Icepack is now just over one-third of the way through its 2022-23 regular season campaign.
After last week’s Star City Showcase, a tournament featuring teams from the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League (ACCHL) going to battle against the Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League (TSCHL), the Icepack now has a record of 4-5-1 on the season.
Oct. 21 - Indiana University (6-5 L)
The first game of the showcase weekend for the Icepack featured a lot of offense for both teams. NC State got off to a flaming hot start with a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period, which featured two goals from sophomore forward Zack Robinson and one to close out the period with just 1:39 left by freshman forward Zach Herman.
However, Indiana University would rally and come back with four straight goals after shutting the Icepack out in the second period to gain a 6-3 lead with 12:05 remaining in the game.
The Icepack comeback efforts would fall just short. Goals were scored by senior defenseman Victor Hugo and sophomore forward Charles Monteith within 22 seconds of each other around the 16 minute mark, but the team could not capitalize on the momentum for the remaining four minutes and would lose a hard fought battle on Friday night.
A huge missed opportunity for the Icepack came from the performance of its special teams, which went 0-4 on the power play and gave up a power play goal on just three attempts.
Oct. 22 - University of Louisville (4-2 W)
A familiar opponent for the Icepack would be waiting for it on the second day of the tournament. These two teams had met just two weeks prior in Kentucky where the Icepack won a close game 4-3.
In their rematch, NC State would come out on top once again. The stars of the game were undoubtedly senior forward Matt Miller, who scored the team's opening goal with only eight seconds remaining in the first period, and senior forward Garrett Auriene, who recorded three goals, all of which were assisted by Miller. Both Miller and Auriene would record four points in the winning effort.
Sophomore goaltender Isaac Tawyer also had a shutout through two periods and ended the night saving 26 out of 28 shots faced.
GARRET AURIENE WITH THE HAT TRICK TONIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/ZntWFtT7xL— NC State Icepack (@NCStateHockey) October 23, 2022
Oct. 23 - Ohio State University (1-0 L)
A highly defensive game came down to a game-winning power play goal early in the third period by Ohio State forward Jake Cimarusti.
The Buckeyes dominated the shot counter by a whopping 41-26. That being said, senior goaltender Eric Daniel put up an unbelievable performance, saving 40 out of 41 shots against him, and he gave his team a fighting chance to come away with the victory.
Again, NC State’s special teams struggled in this one, going 0-4 on the power-play and allowing a goal on the team’s only penalty kill of the night.
ACC Fall Tournament
At first glance, it may seem like the team has had a less-than optimal start to the season. However, NC State has only played two in-conference games so far, with three more looming just around the corner next weekend, November 4-6, at the Fall ACC Tournament.
Nov. 4 - Penn State University
The first challenge of the week for the Icepack comes from a familiar opponent in a not-so-familiar conference. Penn State is a new member of the ACCHL this year and is looking to elevate its program to the next level.
The Icepack faced off against the Nittany Lions last season and came away with a hard-fought victory at home with a final score of 3-2.
Penn State is currently undefeated in its short season with a record of 5-0, and the Icepack will look to take its second in-conference win and hand Penn State its first loss of the season.
Nov. 5 - University of Maryland
Not to be confused with the University of Mary, the back-to-back defending ACHA nationals champions, the University of Maryland Terrapins still are going to be a challenge for the Icepack. The Terps are also undefeated as of the release of this article, and they still have two games to play before they meet the Icepack next Saturday.
Maryland is 7-0 on the season, having scored four or more goals in every game and is ranked 11th in the nation for Division 2 ACHA squads. The goaltending duo of Isaac Tawyer and Eric Daniel will need to be on point this weekend for the Icepack to pick up the victory.
Nov. 6 - Rowan University
Another newcomer this year to the ACCHL, Rowan is a team that's been hanging around the .500 mark on the season, just like the Icepack, and currently stands at a record of 2-2-1.
The Profs will have two in-conference matchups to improve their record by the time they reach the Icepack next Sunday, facing UNC-Wilmington, who the Icepack beat 4-1 earlier this month, and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Rowan also has two games to play before the tournament next Friday, one against Rider University and another against Virginia Tech, who the Profs will meet again in the tournament.