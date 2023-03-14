NC State women’s golf traveled to Johns Island, South Carolina this week to take on 15 other collegiate teams at the Briar’s Creek Invitational. The Pack recorded its best finish of the season in the three-round competition.
Sophomore Lauren Olivares Leon stole the show for the red-and-white, tying for first place. Her score of 68 in the first round followed by two consecutive scores of 71 in the last two rounds totaled 210, 6-under par.
A strong showing from the Pack at the Briar's Creek Invitational, including Co-Champion honors for Lauren! 🤩📰 https://t.co/kPdR6FEqYA pic.twitter.com/9yfpu9ICpV— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) March 14, 2023
The next to finish for the Wolfpack was freshman Vania Simont, who tied for 15th place with a score of 217. She was followed by senior Natalie Ambruester and junior Isabel Amezcua; each athlete totaled 224 to finish in a tie for 41st place.
In her NC State debut, sophomore Caitlin Whitehead rounded out the lineup for the Pack, tying for 65th place and recording a score of 229. As a team, the Wolfpack recorded a score of 873 — 9-over par — to tie for fourth place with Penn State and finish 22 strokes behind the first-place team, SMU.
The Pack will return home for its next match at Lonnie Poole Golf Course for the Wolfpack Match Play, beginning on Monday, April 3.