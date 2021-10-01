The North Carolina Courage’s Oct. 1 game against the Washington Spirit, as well as the other scheduled NWSL games this weekend, will not occur, according to a release from the league.
“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird in the release. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”
Yesterday, the Courage terminated, effective immediately, former head coach Paul Riley after two former players accused the long-time NWSL coach of sexual coercion in a report from The Athletic.