North Carolina FC was unable to extend its win streak to three on Thursday, August 5, falling 3-0 to New England Revolution II in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
NCFC head coach John Bradford gave 15-year-old goalkeeper Nicholas Holliday the second start of his professional career against the Revs. During his professional debut earlier this season, Holliday made 10-saves in a losing effort against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
Against New England, Holliday was tested early and often. The Revolution dominated the opening half hour of play, holding the majority of the possession and cracking two shots off the post early. Holliday stood tall during the opening onslaught, including this save in the opening five minutes, but New England finally broke through in the 33rd minute.
Pressure pays off 😤@damiantico10 slips through the defense to put @NERevolution2 in front!1-0 | #NEvNC pic.twitter.com/YsD4Z0QH5A— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 5, 2021
With a short turnaround from the dramatic win over Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, Bradford’s side saw some heavy rotation. Selmir Miscic, Peter Pearson, Nelson Martinez, Jake McGuire, Josh Coan and Robby Kristo all dropped to the bench with Luis Arriaga, Malick Mbaye, Malyk Hamilton, Pecka, Thorn Simpson and Holliday entering the XI.
Alongside the personnel changes, NCFC lined up in a different formation. Max Flick, Shermaine Martina and Mbaye played as a trio with Nelson Flores and Hamilton operating as attacking wing backs. Arriaga and Pecka played at the base of the midfield, with Jay Tee Kamara and Nazmi Albadawi in front of them and Simpson leading the line.
After the break, Cole Frame and Kristo were brought on for Albadawi and Simpson. With the double substitution, NCFC shifted to a more traditional four-back with Flick sliding out to the right side and Hamitlon moving up into the midfield.
Early in the second half, Edward Kizza doubled New England’s advantage. The former ACC standout, who was selected 24th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, drifted between Mbaye and Martina, connecting on a cross from NCFC’s left side. Kizza headed the ball down, giving Holliday no chance to save it.
Perfect cross + header combos >>>Edward Kizza doubles the @NERevolution2 lead!2-0 | #NEvNC pic.twitter.com/j8Ao57adjF— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 6, 2021
NCFC responded well to the second goal, creating some good chances and holding decent possession, but Kizza put any hopes of a comeback to bed in the 74th minute with his second goal of the game.
Across the 90, the possession ended up being nearly even, but New England outshot NCFC 19-6. While the result and performance were far from ideal, the fact that NCFC picked up 11 points in the six games prior to the loss means it isn’t a result that will bury the team. The gap between NCFC and FC Tucson is just four points, an easy distance for NCFC to cover if it returns to winning ways quickly, something the team has already proven it can do.
The last time NCFC lost, a disappointing 4-2 showing against Toronto FC II on July 18, the team turned it around quickly and won back-to-back games.
North Carolina will have an opportunity to bounce back from the loss on Tuesday, August 10 as the team returns to WakeMed Soccer Park to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.