No. 8 NC State women’s tennis finished off its five-match road trip in style with a crushing 7-0 sweep over the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, March 26.
The Wolfpack’s (14-2, 6-1 ACC) sixth ACC win of the season came in dominant fashion. After shutting down the Cardinals (8-10, 0-8 ACC) in doubles, NC State didn’t lose a single set in the singles round on the way to its fifth sweep of the season.
Two days after its 5-2 win over Notre Dame, the red-and-white got right back to its high level of play as soon as the doubles round started. First, juniors Sophie Abrams and Abigail Rencheli won 6-2 on court two, while the new pairing of freshman Diana Shnaider and fifth-year senior Nell Miller beat their opponents 6-4.
With the 1-0 lead, NC State upped its game in the singles round by not losing a single set. Additionally, most of the Pack’s set wins weren’t even close, with most of NC State’s players winning their sets without much contest.
No. 19 Shnaider was first to strike in singles, and her dominant 6-1, 6-0 win was a microcosm of NC State’s entire day. Following in her footsteps was freshman Anna Zyryanova, who downed her opponent 6-0, 6-2 on court six.
Next, junior Gina Dittman secured a 6-0, 6-1 win on court four that clinched NC State’s win at 4-0. Right after, Abrams completed her two-set victory on court three by defeating her Cardinal opponent 6-1, 6-4.
The Pack’s last two victories came from No. 58 Rencheli and Miller, who won 6-2, 6-0 and 6-2, 7-6 (12-10), respectively. Miller’s tiebreaker was the closest Louisville got to a set win all day, but the fifth-year senior was able to preserve the Pack’s perfect day in an exciting 12-10 breaker win.
NC State is finally set to return home from its grueling road trip for a match against Syracuse on Friday, March 31, at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.