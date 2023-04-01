In its first match at home in almost a month, No. 7 NC State women’s tennis added not one, but two wins in its doubleheader day versus Syracuse and East Carolina on Friday, March 31.
First, the Wolfpack (16-2, 7-1 ACC) picked up its seventh conference victory in a 6-1 win over the Orange (11-6, 4-6 ACC). Shortly after, the red-and-white swept the Pirates 7-0 to cap off its near-perfect performance on the day.
Syracuse
NC State returned home from its five-match road trip with a match against Syracuse at 2 p.m. Through a swift doubles round and a dominating singles round, the Wolfpack thoroughly dismantled the Orange for yet another ACC win.
Before play even started, NC State was granted a doubles win by default due to Syracuse failing to fill its third lineup spot. From there, the 19th-ranked pair of junior Amelia Rajecki and fifth-year senior Nell Miller won 6-3, making for one of the Wolfpack’s most simple doubles victories of the season.
The subsequent singles round went just as smoothly for the red-and-white. The 24th-ranked Rajecki was first to strike — after winning her first set 6-1, her opponent was forced to retire, putting the lead at 2-0. Shortly after, Syracuse’s second player retired. This time it was on court six against Miller, and just like that, NC State held a 3-0 lead.
After the retirements, the next three matches resulted in dominating two-set victories for NC State’s players. No. 9 graduate student Alana Smith crushed her opponent 6-0, 6-2 on court one, while freshman Anna Zyryanova did nearly the same on court five via a 6-1, 6-4 decision.
The Pack’s final win of the day came from No. 58 junior Abigail Rencheli 6-4, 6-1. However, Syracuse got one back on the home side with a two-set victory over junior Gina Dittman on court four.
East Carolina
East Carolina received the same fate as the Orange, if not a worse one, in the second leg of the doubleheader at 6 p.m. NC State dished out another beating, sweeping the Pirates 7-0 and even upped its level of play from the first match.
Doubles saw Rajecki and Miller capture their second victory of the day as a pair in a 6-2 win. Rencheli and Smith also cruised past their Pirate opponents in the doubles round by a score 6-1, gifting the Pack a 1-0 lead heading into singles.
NC State then put on a scintillating singles sweep by winning every match in straight sets. First to strike was Smith, who got another easy win on court one, this time via a 6-2, 6-0 decision. Next, Dittman bounced back from her earlier loss with a 6-2, 6-1 win on court four to put the Pack up 3-0.
To clinch the match, Rajecki captured a 6-3, 6-0 win on court two and was quickly followed by Rencheli’s 6-2, 6-4 win on court three. To finish off the sweep, Zyryanova and Miller pulled off their own straight-set wins on courts five and six, respectively.
After NC State’s near-perfect day, the Wolfpack turns its attention to another ACC opponent in Boston College. Play against the Eagles is set for Sunday, April 2 at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.