No. 5 NC State wrestling took on Binghamton, No. 10 Missouri and No. 1 Iowa in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Dec. 20 and 21. The Pack’s winning efforts against Binghamton and Missouri put it in the position to face off against undefeated Iowa in the final matchup of the duals.
The Pack (5-1) handily defeated Binghamton (3-8), losing only two bouts with a score 35-7. Moving on to a ranked opponent in Missouri (6-2), the Wolfpack fell in four bouts, but was still able to come out on top 19-12. NC State was put in a prime position to continue its season-long winning streak against Iowa (6-0), the top team in the nation, however the Pack fell just short of a win, 15-19.
Graduate student Tariq Wilson (149-pound), freshman Ed Scott (157-pound), graduate student Hayden Hidlay (174-pound) and redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay (184-pound) went undefeated in these dual matchups, each competing in all three matches. This weekend left all four wrestlers undefeated on the season and in great position to continue starting for the Pack this year in their respective weight classes.
Redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho (125-pound) went 1-2 in the duals, with a win by fall against Binghamton and decision losses against Missouri and Iowa. This pair of losses ended his win streak this season.
In the 133-pound weight class, redshirt sophomore Jarrett Trombley started against Binghamton for the Pack, but after an injury to his opponent, Trombley did not continue for NC State. Redshirt freshman Kai Orine took his place, earning a win by decision against Missouri and a major decision loss against Iowa, his first loss of the season.
Redshirt freshman Hunter Lewis and freshman Ryan Jack competed for NC State in the 141-pound weight class. Neither could secure a win, with Lewis losing on a decision against Binghamton and Jack notching two decision losses against Missouri and Iowa. Both Lewis and Jack have recorded losses earlier this year, but these were their first in dual bouts.
Graduate student Thomas Bullard (165-pound) started for State against Binghamton and recorded a decision win, but couldn’t pull through against Missouri and suffered a decision loss. Freshman Donald Cates took over for Bullard against Iowa, but also couldn’t pull out a win.
Freshman Isaac Trumble played all three duals for the Pack in the 197-pound weight class. After a major decision loss against Binghamton, Trumble pulled it back together with an upset decision win against Missouri. However, he couldn’t keep the momentum going against Iowa and fell on a decision. Trumble’s two losses were his first of the year.
Redshirt freshman Owen Trephan started against Binghamton for NC State in the 285-pound weight class and was able to secure a win but did not return against either of the latter two opponents. Instead, junior Tyrie Houghton took over, losing against both Missouri and Iowa.
The Pack will not compete again until 2022 when it travels to Chattanooga, Tennessee for the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1 and 2.