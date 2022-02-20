“Badasses are able to bounce back.”
That’s what No. 4 graduate Hayden Hidlay said about his win over No. 3 Mehki Lewis, and it applies to the entirety of the No. 4 NC State wrestling team — a team which avenged its 2021 dual loss to Virginia Tech with a 21-10 victory over the Hokies in Reynolds Coliseum on Feb. 20.
The Wolfpack (13-1, 5-0 ACC) and Hokies (9-4, 4-1 ACC) have one of the better rivalries in wrestling, and this dual was yet another in a list of exciting matchups. Though the Hokies forfeited the two teams’ Jan. 21 ACC dual, they valued it enough to set up a nonconference matchup just after the end of conference play, with both teams coming in off just a day of rest.
According to NC State, Virginia Tech chose to start at 165 pounds, ostensibly to build up a lead via two of its strongest wrestlers in Lewis and No. 14 Hunter Bolen. The Hidlay brothers had other plans.
After things got started with No. 21 graduate Thomas Bullard controlling his opponent for a 4-0 decision, Hayden Hidlay avenged his first loss of the season in one of the most impressive performances of his career.
Lewis and the elder Hidlay had a quiet bout, scoreless through one with only escapes occurring in the second and third periods. Both wrestlers aren’t native to 174 pounds — Hidlay moving up from 157 and Lewis moving up from 165, where he was the 2019 national champion — and Lewis’s size seemed to prove difficult for Hidlay to overcome.
Both were cautious early, struggling to find openings, and as the bout went into sudden death overtime, Hidlay just made something happen, exploding to snap Lewis down, leading the way for a bout-winning takedown.
174: Here's the final sequence from No. 4 Hayden Hidlay's OT win over No. 3 Mehki Lewis to extend NC State's lead. Crowd was as loud as it gets at Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/KL4hW0i2F1— Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 20, 2022
“My dad, my coaches, they all told me ‘Trust in your conditioning,” Hidlay said. “I could feel as the match went on, my snaps got heavier, my feet got quicker — that's not true but compared to what he was feeling…. In overtime I was in business. Once there were some flurries I noticed I was able to be a little bit quicker… I knew if I got in a leg deep I had to convert, and maybe in the first period I wouldn't have been able to finish on that but in the end I felt fresh and I was able to capitalize.”
Head coach Pat Popolizio said part of this performance was a testament to Hidlay’s growth and that in years past, with the stress and pressure he put on himself, bouncing back from a loss like he had against Clay Lautt would’ve been less assured. Hidlay said his goal this year is to have fun.
“I looked back like ‘Why did I come back for next year, when I didn't have to and I was contemplating like retirement?’ I came back just to have fun and I knew that there was a chance I could lose this season,” Hidlay said. “Why should one loss deter me from getting to my goals? … My phrase so far this year is just ‘Be a badass.’ ‘Don't worry about the wins or losses and you’ll be happy with yourself at the end of the day.’”
At 184, No. 3 redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay and Bolen continued their history of great, low-scoring competitions. In a nearly scoreless first, Hidlay was awarded a point for a Bolen illegal move. That ended up deciding the bout, as the two simply traded escapes in the second and third.
Now Hidlay and Bolen have each won twice against each other.
At 197, No. 15 freshman Isaac Trumble had no trouble with No. 30 Dakota Howard, blanking the Hokie en route to a 6-0 decision.
Heavyweight continues to be a bit of a question mark, with redshirt freshman Owen Trephan taking over as starter now, but his performance against No. 14 Nathan Traxler proved he may belong in that role. Trephan was impressive, wowing the crowds with his mat returns as he built up a riding time point in the second period. With an early escape in the third, Trephan looked destined for the upset, but Traxler managed a takedown in the bout’s waning moments to reverse his fortunes, and Trephan lost 3-2, making the team score 12-3.
“That kid’s good, he's a top-12 kid,” Popolizio said. “[Trephan] was in the driver's seat to win that match. He's got to learn to close it out. But you know, he's a freshman. So being in this environment, and going through that against a sixth-year guy… Made that mistake at the end, but we'll keep working on it and expect big things from wherever we wrestle at heavyweight.”
At 125, No. 14 redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho and No. 20 Sam Latona again provided fireworks for the crowd. In a rematch of the bout that decided last year’s dual, Latona again got the better of Camacho, taking a 9-3 decision and adding insult to injury by completing a double-leg takedown out of bounds after the final whistle, then getting up and pumping up the crowd. Camacho was held back by the referees after the takedown, but they decided not to penalize the Hokies.
The two seem destined to meet again, and there’s certainly no love lost between them.
At 133, No. 14 redshirt freshman Kai Orine had little answers for No. 5 Korbin Myers late. Down just two points heading into the final period, Myers poured it on with 10 points in the third for a 14-6 major decision. That ended up being the last time the Hokies would score, the closest to a lead they would see at 12-10 NC State.
At 141, No. 24 freshman Ryan Jack upset No. 22 Collin Gerardi behind a 3-2 cushion he built up in the second period. Jack then escaped to start the third, and Gerardi couldn’t muster up the offense to tie things, losing a 4-3 decision.
At 149, No. 3 graduate Tariq Wilson dominated No. 5 Bryce Andonian, nearly pinning the two-time ACC runner-up multiple times. He settled instead for a 9-3 decision which put the dual out of Virginia Tech’s reach for good.
No. 11 freshman 157-pounder Ed Scott finished things off against No. 28 Connor Brady. With things tied 3-3 entering the third, Scott escaped to take a 4-3 lead and win the final bout of the day.
Next up, NC State has the ACC Championships March 6. Though the team locked up the ACC dual championship, it waited to break out its trophy until the team defeated Virginia Tech. Now it’s coming for its fourth straight tournament championship.
.@PackWrestle with the 2021-22 ACC dual champion trophy pic.twitter.com/b3hAaCWHfh— Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 21, 2022