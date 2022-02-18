The NC State wrestling team picked up a big victory on Friday, Feb. 18 over rival No. 22 UNC-Chapel Hill, winning seven bouts in the 25-12 dual.
With the win, NC State (12-1, 5-0 ACC) retook its crown as ACC dual champions, and it did so while defending its home mat. The Wolfpack has now won 12 straight home duals, its last home loss coming over two years ago.
“I would have to say that it's more putting on a show for the fans,” said No. 3 149-pound graduate Tariq Wilson. “I know they want a show, they want to get their money’s worth. … And then I have to rise to the occasion to make sure that I come out on top and wrestle a complete match. So I would have to say wrestling better competition and being here and in Reynolds and having all the fans, you have to step up. You have to go out and have your best performance.”
No. 14 125-pound redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho set the tone of the dual early, securing a takedown on UNC’s (8-6, 3-2 ACC) Spencer Moore to take a 2-0 lead in the first period, electrifying Reynolds Coliseum. Camacho continued to ignite Reynolds with two more takedowns in the third period in the 125-pound bout, going on to earn a 7-2 win.
In the 133-pound matchup, No. 14 redshirt freshman Kai Orine earned a quick takedown in the first period, but Tar Heels’ No. 21 Joe Heilmann fought back with a pair of escapes and two went to sudden death.
Things got heated quickly after Heilmann took Orine down in sudden death, winning the bout 4-2, and shushing the crowd, animating the Wolfpack faithful and the coaching staff alike. Head coach Pat Popolizio was particularly vocal, shouting back at the UNC bench.
“Going and telling our crowd to shut up, when you know you’re going to be in for a long night, [I’m] not going to let that go down without someone seeing that, knowing that,” Popolizio said.
No. 24 141-pound freshman Ryan Jack gave UNC’s No. 7 Kizhan Clarke a scare late, but an early Clarke takedown helped propel the Tar Heel to the 4-2 bout win and gave Chapel Hill a 6-3 match lead.
The dual swung back in the Wolfpack’s favor in the 149-pound bout. Wilson saw No. 17 Zach Sherman in the matchup, getting an immediate takedown. Wilson sent shockwaves through Reynolds with an emphatic takedown in the second period and went on to a 6-2 decision, tying the team score.
“That’s what leaders do,” Popolizio said. “He’s in matches all year [where] he’s just standing around. And then when he really turns it up a notch, he’s got a different gear in him. … He can do things that most people can’t.”
In the 157-pound bout, No. 11 freshman Ed Scott faced an unranked Mason Phillips, with No. 5 Austin O’Connor out. Scott quickly took advantage, securing a takedown and over two minutes of riding time in the first period.
Here’s the tail end of a dominant 17-point second period by NC State wrestling’s Ed Scott pic.twitter.com/rEBs2nnZV1— Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 19, 2022
Scott and Phillips traded escapes but Scott got six takedowns in a row and completely dominated in the rest of the second period. Scott ended the bout early with a 21-6 tech fall. That bout saw eight total takedowns, and a four-point near fall in a dominant second period by Scott.
Though tested early, No. 21 165-pound graduate Thomas Bullard took care of business in the first period of his bout against Isaias Estrada, recording a pair of takedowns and an escape. With a riding time point, Bullard won the bout 10-5, bringing the Wolfpack up 15-6 in the match.
However, in the 174-pound bout, NC State’s luck ended with No. 9 Clay Lautt pulling out the upset over No. 4 graduate Hayden Hidlay. Though Hidlay had control early, Lautt gained the upper hand and pinned Hayden Hidlay in the second period, pulling the Tar Heels to within three points in the match and giving the elder Hidlay his first loss of the season, stunning the crowd.
“Anybody that's wrestled, just knows, ‘You got caught,’” Popolizio said. “And obviously the kid did a really nice move. But we're getting ready to really open that matchup for bonus points, that was gonna be a dominant win by Hayden.”
Hidlay entered the dual perfect against ACC opponents, and saw that unblemished streak come to an end; he’s now 22-1 against conference opponents.
“I look forward to that [re]match if it happens at the ACC tournament, [or] NCAAs,” Popolizio said. “Because it's going to get ugly there with [the] score. And I think they know that too. We had about three minutes of riding time, we probably had two backs that weren't given out — who knows if you go back and see it a little longer — but that was a major decision in the works.”
Going for revenge for his older brother, No. 3 184-pound redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay got the best of his top-10 matchup, notching 2:52 of riding time in the first two periods and going on to a 13-3 major decision over No. 9 Gavin Kane. The victory gave NC State a bit more breathing room heading into the final two bouts, going up 19-12.
“[UNC’s coaches] kept saying ‘Weather the storm,’ and that's not something that's going to ever happen, to Trent,” Popolizio said. “Went out and — I don't know the final score, think he won by 10 — was dominant against a kid that probably hasn't gotten beat like that in a while.”
The Wolfpack’s good tidings continued in the 197-pound bout, with No. 15 freshman Isaac Trumble securing the NC State dual victory with a 6-0 win over No. 27 Max Shaw. Trumble picked up an escape and takedown in the win to go along with the riding time point.
To close things out, heavyweight redshirt freshman Owen Trephan earned the start over No. 26 junior Tyrie Houghton, and up 5-2 late, scored a last-second takedown to put a cap on the Wolfpack’s 25-12 team victory.
Next up, NC State takes on No. 7 Virginia Tech Sunday, Feb. 20 in its biggest home matchup of the season inside Reynolds Coliseum. That matchup begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the ACC Network. Be sure to follow @TechSports on Twitter for live coverage of the event.
“We’re just gonna practice and just refocus,” Wilson said. “We got to put this one behind us and look forward. I mean, it was a good win against a good team but we have to look for the next competition and Virginia Tech's going to come in, it's gonna be a dogfight. It's just going to be a battle of will and a battle of strength and who's gonna be the most disciplined.”