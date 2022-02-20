The No. 4 NC State women’s tennis team beat No. 3 Texas 4-3 in a tightly contested matchup between two top programs.
In its sixth ranked win and win over a top-five team this season, the Wolfpack (11-1) immediately rebound after suffering its first loss of the season against No. 2 UNC in the ITA Indoor Championships.
Sophomore Abigail Rencheli was able to clinch the top five win over the Longhorns (7-2) on court two in one of the longest matches of the day, winning 6-3, 6-4.
MATCH: CLINCHEDAbigail closes out the win 6-3, 6-4 over Collins on three! pic.twitter.com/debqA1YgnM— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 20, 2022
The Pack started off strong, quickly winning the doubles point due to the pairs of freshman Priska Nugroho and senior Sara Nayar as well as sophomore duo of Amelia Rajecki and Rencheli. Both courts easily won 6-1 and continue the squad’s dominating series of doubles performances over the course of the season.
Texas did not take long to hit back, however, and after a quick win on court four for the Longhorns, each team needed three singles wins each to take victory. Nugroho was the first Wolfpack member to take a singles match, dismantling her opponent 6-2, 6-1, continuing her streak of impressive singles outings.
Sophomore Sophie Abrams was next to take victory for the Pack, winning 6-4, 6-3 on court five, moving the Pack into clinch position with a score of 3-1.
While Rencheli, graduate student Jaeda Daniel and Rajecki all had their matches still in play, it was Rencheli who finished off the Longhorns for the Pack. While Rajecki lost before the Pack could clinch, Daniel was denied in her third set comeback attempt on court one after the Pack had already secured the victory.
The Wolfpack has a bit of a break before hitting the courts again for four matches in five days. The first of those matches begins Friday, March 4, against Florida State at 3 p.m.