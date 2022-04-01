The No. 23 NC State men’s tennis team fell 4-1 at Louisville on Friday, April 1.
The Wolfpack took a spot in the top-25 this week at No. 23, but after facing the Cardinals, NC State is just 2-5 in ACC play.
NC State only managed to take one singles court before play was stopped. Freshman Fons Van Sambeek delivered the win for the Wolfpack, taking court six with a stron 6-2, 6-3 performance. While other members of the Pack battled, none could add another point to NC State’s total.
The Wolfpack put up a fight in the doubles round, but was narrowly beaten out by the Cardinals for possession of the early point. Sophomore Braden Shick and graduate student Collin Shick won on court three 6-1, but Louisville took court one. However, the Wolfpack duo of junior Martins Rocens and Van Sambeek lost in a close 7-6 doubles match as the Cardinals took the early lead.
The remaining singles courts were all taken by the Cardinals. Braden Shick, senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque, and Rocens all lost their respective courts, while two members of the Pack left their courts unfinished. Sophomore Luca Staeheli was in his third set after splitting the first two and No. 108 junior Robin Catry was in his second set.
NC State is set to travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame on Sunday, April 3, the match is set to start at 12 p.m.