The No. 22 NC State baseball team regained some of its mojo with a 13-5 shellacking of the UNC-Greensboro Spartans on Tuesday, March 9.
The Wolfpack (9-4) overcame another early deficit, bouncing back from an early 3-1 hole to beat the Spartans (6-6) with relentless batting and sound defense. Senior left-handed pitcher Canaan Silver (5 IP, 4 H, ER, 4 K) also came in clutch, pitching five solid innings in relief.
NC State didn’t hit any balls over the fence until redshirt junior pinch hitter Brady Lavoie (1-1, HR, RBI) went yard in the ninth, but the Pack was still able to put up runs in bunches by stringing together hits and extending innings. The Wolfpack went 6 for 14 with two outs and 12 for 26 with runners on base, both drastic improvements from its previous four-game losing streak.
Freshman first baseman Tommy White (4-6, 3 RBI) led the charge for State, notching four knocks and driving in three runs. Sophomore designated hitter Dominic Pilolli (2-6, RBI, 2 K), freshman right fielder Will Marcy (3-5, RBI, 2 K), senior second baseman J.T. Jarrett (3-5) and freshman catcher Jacob Cozart (3-5, 2 RBI) also had multi-hit days.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Logan Adams (0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB) did not fare so well in his start, getting pulled from the mound for Silver before recording an out. Adams simply couldn’t find the strike zone, missing both outside the zone and leaving balls over the plate in his short-lived outing.
The Pack bullpen saved the day, however, as three pitchers combined for just two hits allowed and six strikeouts to finish off the win after Silver’s day ended in the sixth inning.
The Wolfpack will return to Raleigh for its ACC opener as the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish come to Doak Field at Dail Park from March 11-13. First pitch of the series opener on Friday, March 11 is set for 6 p.m.