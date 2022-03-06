The No. 20 NC State men’s tennis fell to the No. 21 Miami Hurricanes 4-2, in the Wolfpack’s third ACC matchup of the season.
The Wolfpack (10-4, 1-2 ACC) was able to claim the doubles point early on, but the Hurricanes (10-2, 1-1 ACC) were able to win four singles matches to take the day in Miami, handing the Wolfpack its third top-25 loss of the season.
The doubles point came easily for the Pack as freshman Fons Van Sambeek and junior Martins Rocens struck quickly, winning the first doubles match 6-2. The duo was followed by junior Robin Catry and sophomore Luca Staeheli, who won 6-3 on court one, giving the Pack a 1-0 lead.
Despite this strong start, the Wolfpack would only be able to take one singles court. Staeheli won his match which included an intense first set win via tiebreak, followed by a dominant second set, ending with a final score of 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.
The rest of the Pack’s lineup would fall or go unfinished in their matches against the Hurricanes. Miami took singles victories against sophomore Braden Shick, senior Rafa Izquierdo Luque and Rocens in quick succession, putting the Canes up 3-1 over the Pack.
After Staeheli won his singles making the score 3-2, the Canes took the match on court two over Catry to win the match 4-2, which left freshman Damien Salvestre’s three-set battle on court four unfinished.
The Pack has now had three straight conference matchups, losing the last two. Now 1-2 in ACC play, the squad has chances to rebound in the near future against more ACC teams, but will need to capitalize on these opportunities in order to increase its record and ranking.
Next up for the Pack is another ACC opponent as they take on Wake Forest on Thursday, March 10, the time is yet to be announced for the Pack’s third straight road match.