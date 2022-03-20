The No. 2 NC State women’s tennis squad defeated Georgia Tech 5-2 in the second installment of the Pack’s four-game road trip, increasing its conference record to 5-0, the best league start in program history.
NC State adds another conference win under its belt, and this victory pushes the Pack to 17-1 on the season. The Pack brought its consistently strong singles and doubles play to take the win in Atlanta against the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 6-2 ACC).
In what is seemingly a routine occurrence for the Wolfpack, the doubles point was easily taken early on. Freshman Priska Nugroho and sophomore Sophie Abrams took the first win 6-4, while the regular No. 25 duo of sophomores Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli took the second court 6-2. No. 42 graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller’s 6-3 doubles win put a bowtie on another impressive doubles outing.
The Pack went 4-2 in the singles round with one of the most impressive wins of the day coming from No. 12 Daniel on court one late in the round. After swiftly taking the first set, Daniel had to fend off a comeback attempt from her opponent and finally won the match in a fierce tiebreak to decide the second set with a final score of 6-2, 7-6 (10-8).
The first singles court taken was by No. 27 Rencheli in her impressive 6-1, 6-2 win on court two and was followed by her doubles partner Rajecki on court six as she defeated her Yellow Jacket adversary 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.
With a score of 3-0, Abrams clinched the day for the Wolfpack with her hard-earned 7-5, 7-5 win that secured the win for the Pack. Only Daniel was able to add another Wolfpack victory while Miller and Nugroho both lost in straight sets on their respective courts.
With the win, NC State continues its historic season, achieving another program milestone by earning the best start to conference play ever.
Next up for the Pack is Boston College on Friday, March 25, as the squad jets off to Massachusetts. First serve is at 3 p.m.