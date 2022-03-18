The No. 2 NC State women’s tennis team took down the Clemson Tigers 6-1, earning the Wolfpack’s fourth conference win of the season.
Now 16-1 on the season and an undefeated 4-0 in conference play, the Wolfpack continued its great season with yet another win, this time in Clemson, South Carolina to start its four-match road trip off strong.
The Pack was met with contention from the very start, however, as the doubles point was not easily won. After freshman Priska Nugroho and sophomore Sophie Abrams took the first doubles court 6-2, Clemson responded by taking the second court. With the doubles round tied, graduate student Jaeda Daniel and senior Nell Miller were relied on in their clutch 7-6, (7-5) tiebreak win on court one to take the doubles.
With a 1-0 lead, Daniel quickly increased the lead with her near flawless 6-1, 6-0 win on court one. Daniel was closely followed by Nugroho, as the freshman put on a dominant performance in her 6-2, 6-3 win on court three.
With the Wolfpack in a 3-0 clinch position, it was Abrams who clinched the match, taking court five in her 6-3, 6-1 win. Sophomore Amelia Rajecki quickly made it 5-0 as she took her match 6-4, 6-2, adding to the Pack’s number of impressive singles performances on the day.
Sophomore Abigail Rencheli finished off the match with her three-set thriller, which she took 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. After splitting sets with her opponent, Rencheli won her super breaker to add to the Pack’s lead.
The lone Pack loss of the day was on court four as Miller lost in an extremely close match, 6-2, 0-6, 10-6. After losing the first set, she managed to rebound with a flawless second set, but narrowly lost in the super breaker that decided the match, giving the Tigers their only point of the day.
Ending the day 6-1, the Wolfpack’s dominance over conference opponents continued. While it won close 4-3 matchups against higher-ranked opponents, the Pack is proving it can put away the teams it should beat easily.
The Wolfpack’s next stop is at Georgia Tech on Sunday, March 20. The match is set to start at 2 p.m.