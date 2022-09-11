The No. 19 NC State women’s soccer team took on No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 11 and tied the Gamecocks 0-0 in a heated top-25 match.
This result is the Wolfpack’s (4-1-3) second straight scoreless draw after tying the Nebraska Cornhuskers 0-0 in its last match. It also marks the third straight game that NC State has failed to score a goal. Nevertheless, the red-and-white still earned a point after drawing even with an experienced South Carolina (5-0-3) squad.
Similar to its recent games, the Wolfpack was once again dwarfed by its opponents in terms of shots. NC State only registered three shots to South Carolina’s 16, with only one shot on goal. Furthermore, the Gamecocks earned seven corner kicks compared to the Pack’s two.
South Carolina was able to keep pressure on NC State throughout the entire match offensively, but junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta saved the Gamecocks’ only two shots on goal. Another impressive effort from Echezarreta was once again the Wolfpack's saving grace as the junior earned her second straight clean sheet and her fourth of the season.
Echezarreta recorded both her saves in the first half, helping the Pack defend against South Carolina’s seven shots in the period. While the Gamecocks were able to record another nine shots in the second half, Echezarreta and NC State’s back line denied all attempts to score.
While the Pack’s defense held fast against a nationally-recognized South Carolina team, the offense couldn’t find the spark it needed to put any real pressure on the Gamecocks. With only one shot on goal from sophomore defender Brianna Weber, the Pack struggled in the attacking third.
The only other shots from NC State included attempts from sophomore midfielder Annika Wohner and senior forward Alexis Strickland, who registered the Pack’s only shots of the first half.
In another slow day for NC State’s offense, Echezarreta and the defense played the hero role for the second straight game, surviving South Carolina’s barrage of shots. However, NC State will have a chance to respond when it returns home after its two scoreless draws on the road.
The Wolfpack will battle High Point University on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dail Soccer Field.