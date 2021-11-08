The No. 19 NC State football team delivered a 28-14 road win at Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 6 in a game it was in control of throughout. Explosive plays through the air on offense were a key part of the victory. Here are the grades for the Wolfpack offense from its divisional matchup against the Seminoles.
Devin Leary
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary continued to torch ACC defenses in Tallahassee, Florida, throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns. The win brought Leary to 1,430 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception in conference play. Leary also did a good job of spreading the ball out as he completed a pass to eight different NC State offensive players.
He did throw his first interception since week two, but it was on a Hail Mary effort at the end of the second quarter. All in all, it was another stellar performance from Leary, something that Pack fans have become accustomed to this season.
Grade: A-
Running backs
A week ago against Louisville, the NC State running back duo of sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. arguably had their worst game of the season. Coming into the Florida State game, it was a priority for the Wolfpack to establish its run game.
Knight was the more productive of the two on Saturday, rushing for 75 yards on 18 carries. On the other hand, Person carried the ball just 10 times for 33 yards. Person also had a big 43-yard touchdown reception that gave NC State a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Redshirt sophomore H-back Trent Pennix was also a factor, being a dynamic play-maker catching passes out of the backfield. He led the team with 97 receiving yards on three catches, one of which was a 45-yard touchdown.
NC State answers with a 45-yard TD from Trent Pennix! 🐺@PackFootball | #ACCFootball 📺: https://t.co/rUEFE6bPaJ pic.twitter.com/o4G0RaSFEu— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 6, 2021
Grade: B
Wide receivers
It was a quiet game for NC State’s usual top receivers in senior Emeka Emezie, redshirt sophomore Devin Carter and redshirt junior Thayer Thomas. This trio combined for just three catches totaling just 11 yards.
That being said, graduate student C.J. Riley and freshman Porter Rooks picked up the slack. Riley had 77 receiving yards, while Rooks had 39 yards receiving with a team-high five receptions. Riley was also one of four different NC State players to catch a touchdown from Leary, with his being a 62-yarder in the first quarter.
TOUCHDOWN WOLFPACK!!!@DevinLeary1 ➡️ @CJRIII19 for 62 yards for the 1st score of the game!#HTT pic.twitter.com/IYvr9jSwT3— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 6, 2021
Grade: B
Offensive line
Going into the game, the NC State offense knew it was going up against a strong Florida State defensive front. That being said, the Wolfpack did not get bullied up front for a majority of the game despite giving up three sacks.
Grade: B-