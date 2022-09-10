The No. 18 NC State football team stomped the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 55-3 on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Wolfpack (2-0) bounced back in a big way after an underwhelming performance last week against East Carolina (0-1). The Pack racked up 344 total yards in the first half alone against the Buccaneers, matching its total from last week’s matchup.
“We felt like we didn't play up to our standard that we uphold in our defensive room,” said senior nickelback Tyler Baker-Williams. “We knew we had to come out this week with a new hunger, new motivation. Just go out there and play the way we know how to play, which is fast and physical.”
Redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary rebounded against the Bucs, playing up to fans’ expectations heading into the season. Leary finished the game with six total touchdowns, including four through the air and two on the ground, tying the program’s single-game record. Leary accomplished this feat despite only playing one drive in the second half.
This is ridiculous from Devin Leary 🤯 @PackFootball. pic.twitter.com/WhY9KxteyT— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) September 10, 2022
“That’s what he did all through fall camp,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “We were really happy with how he was sliding around the pocket and extending plays. He kept his eyes downfield and made some things happen. Very happy with what we saw from him today.”
Led by sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and junior Jordan Houston, the Wolfpack’s running backs were another bright spot. Sumo-Karngbaye was a force on the ground with seven carries for 70 yards, while Houston was a weapon in the passing game, amassing 47 receiving yards on two catches, including a 24-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Jordan Houston is a problem. pic.twitter.com/rq6Em05LK2— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) September 10, 2022
In the receiving game, it seems Leary has not found a favorite target yet. Fourteen different players caught a pass in the game, and the leading pass-catcher, sophomore wide receiver Anthony Smith, caught only two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. The Wolfpack offense emphasized even distribution of touches in the absence of a dominant target.
Even though it was Leary’s birthday, he was the one handing out gifts as he spread out the touches across the offense.
“That really started in the offseason,” Leary said. “We understand how many people can make plays for us. We understand how many receivers that we have, even running backs too. We have so many different playmakers. As the quarterback, it's my job to distribute the ball to them.”
If this was an A+ game for the NC State offense, then the defense deserves the same grade with the dominant performance it put forth. The Buccaneers only mustered 150 total yards and narrowly managed to avoid the shutout with a 48-yard field goal in garbage time.
Baker-Williams led the charge for the Wolfpack defense. On the heels of his first interception of the season at ECU, Baker-Williams forced two CSU turnovers with a sack fumble and an interception in the second half. Baker-Williams’ sack fumble paid immediate dividends for NC State as it led to a 27-yard touchdown pass from Leary to redshirt sophomore Chris Toudle on the next play.
“You guys know how we feel about him, he’s one of the best DBs in the country,” Doeren said. “Definitely a guy that eliminates slot receivers on a consistent basis, so it's good to see him get some production. A lot of times the ball doesn't go his way, so I'm happy for T-Bake.”
This time around, the Wolfpack secondary made up for a poor tackling performance last week. Graduate cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr. led the team with eight total tackles. Pitts Jr., senior safety Tanner Ingle and graduate safety Cyrus Fagan were the Pack’s top three tacklers, all from the secondary. When the defense did allow a completion, State’s defensive backs were there to quickly close the space and immediately take down the receiver.
“I would say [our tackling] was better than last week,” Baker-Williams said. “We emphasized it in practice, and what we emphasize in practice, we try to carry over to the game. That’s what we tried to do this week, and we will continue to get better at that as well.”
The defensive line arguably had the best performance of the day for the Wolfpack. Charleston Southern’s run game was absolutely stuffed, registering zero net rushing yards in the first half, and the ground game was a non-factor the entire game.
The Wolfpack pass rush was also a sight to behold, accumulating 10 quarterback hurries to prevent Buccaneers quarterback Ross Malmgren from getting comfortable in the pocket. It felt like every time the Buccaneers dropped back to pass, a Wolfpack defender was in the quarterback’s face before he could finish his drop back.
With two games in the books, the main area of improvement for NC State is penalties. While the result against Charleston Southern was largely unaffected by the Pack’s seven penalties for 59 yards, a similar total of eight penalties for 73 yards against ECU highlighted that those mistakes can prove costly. Going forward, NC State will need to be more disciplined when it counts.
The Wolfpack will remain in Raleigh for a nonconference showdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the broadcast on ESPN2.