No. 15 NC State rifle took down No. 19 The Citadel 4,695-4,448 by recording a new program record in aggregate score and smallbore score, as well as breaking multiple individual records on Friday, Nov. 11.
This record-breaking performance was the Pack’s (2-2) second in just three matches, as the squad continues to eclipse its own records week after week. A smallbore score of 2,331 and an air rifle score of 2,364 combined to create a program-high 4,695-point aggregate score, which proved enough to down the Bulldogs (2-4) in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Wolfpack’s record-breaking smallbore score of 2,331 was led by junior Ben Salas and sophomore Katie Tedeschi’s efforts. Both shooters recorded personal bests in the discipline, posting scores of 591 and 584, respectively. Salas’ 591-point performance also tied an individual NC State smallbore record.
To round out the event, freshman Kendall Goebel scored 581 while junior Roman Karadsheh and freshman Kyra Meade finished with respective scores of 575 and 567, completing the Pack’s impressive smallbore performance.
In the air rifle competition, Salas once again led the red-and-white’s effort by scoring 597 and eclipsing his previous best score by five points. Also similar to the smallbore competition, Tedeschi followed right behind Salas, posting a score of 595, enough to break her own record in the event. Karadsheh and Goebel rounded out NC State’s total air rifle score of 2,364.
Both of the Wolfpack’s scores in the individual events were better than the Bulldogs’, easily paving the way for NC State’s second victory of the season. The record-breaking day, both on a personal and program level, is sure to keep the Pack’s rifle squad on an upward trajectory.
NC State will try to build off of the momentum established against The Citadel in a quick turnaround for its next match against No. 10 Navy. The competition is set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.