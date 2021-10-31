The No. 14 NC State rifle team traveled to take on No. 4 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 30 and then to No. 15 Memphis on Sunday, Oct. 31. The Pack was able to secure its first win of the season against Memphis and now has a record of 1-2.
Ole Miss (4-1) is NC State’s second top-five opponent this season and proved to be a tough matchup, with Ole Miss beating the Pack by 90 aggregate points, 4725-4635. Two members of the Pack made it into the top 10 aggregate scores. Sophomore Ben Salas came in seventh overall, with an aggregate score of 1164 and freshman Katie Tedeschi came in ninth overall, shooting for 1158.
NC State struggled in smallbore, losing that category 2390-2250. Salas finished sixth in the event, shooting 580. Sophomore Roman Karadsheh shot 577, earning him eighth place. Freshman Sam Burrow shot 568 for 11th place, with Tedeschi in 12th place behind him after shooting 565. Junior Aliya Butt and redshirt sophomore Travis Stockton came 14th and 15th, respectively, with Butt shooting for 557 and Stockton shooting for 553.
The Pack proved itself in air rifle, only losing by 30 points, 2375-2345. Tedeschi came in third after shooting for 593, with two 100s. Junior Addy Burrow shot for 591 with one 100 score, placing eighth. Stockton came in 10th, shooting a 590. Butt and Salas came 12th and 13th, respectively, with Butt shooting a 586 and Salas shooting a 584. Karadsheh and Sam Burrow came in 15th and 16th, respectively, where both shot for 577.
NC State narrowly took down Memphis (0-3) in the second matchup of this weekend, 4664-4642. Salas took first overall with an aggregate score of 1173, with Tedeschi coming behind him in second with a score of 1165. Butt finished in seventh overall, with a score of 1147.
The smallbore event was very tight between the two squads, with Memphis beating the Pack out by just one point, 2301-2300. Salas took first in the event, shooting for 581 with Karadsheh right behind him with a 578. Tedeschi took fifth with a 576. Butt and Burrow took ninth and 10th, respectively, with Butt shooting a 565 and Burrow with a 559.
NC State took the top three spots in the air rifle event, beating Memphis 2364-2341. Salas and Stockton took first and second, both shooting for 592, with Addy Burrow behind them in third with a 591. Tedeschi took fifth after shooting 589. Butt shot for 582, earning her eighth place.
The Pack will continue its road stint in a matchup on Sunday, Nov. 7 at No. 7 Ohio State.