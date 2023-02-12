After playing three consecutive ranked opponents and claiming three ranked wins, it’s safe to say No. 10 NC State women’s tennis is red-hot and has hit its stride in 2023.
The most recent of those wins came via a dominant 4-0 sweep of the No. 20 California Bears on Sunday, Feb. 12, where the Wolfpack effortlessly dismantled yet another ranked opponent after downing both Oklahoma and Tennessee last week.
The 4-0 win came by way of a seamless doubles round by the Pack. With a 1-0 lead, NC State (5-1) kept its foot on the gas, winning three straight-set singles matches to defeat the Bears (2-3).
The Wolfpack outscored Cal 12-1 in terms of game score in the doubles round. Juniors Gina Dittman and Amelia Rajecki blanked their opponents on court three 6-0, and juniors Sophie Abrams and Abigail Rencheli finished off the Pack’s ruthless round with a 6-1 win.
With the early edge, NC State easily took the next three singles courts it needed to claim the 4-0 clinch victory. No. 35 Rencheli was the first to draw blood in singles, disposing of her Cal opponent 6-0, 6-1.
Next, freshman Diana Shnaider unsurprisingly found success on court one, defeating her opponent 6-3, 6-3. The freshman remains a perfect three for three in singles matches on the season and continues to show why she’s one of the best players in college tennis.
With Shnaider’s win moving the Pack into clinch position at 3-0, No. 19 Rajecki finished the job, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory on court three to clinch another impressive win for the Wolfpack.
Play was stopped due to the clinch, but NC State’s other courts looked promising as well. No. 15 graduate student Alana Smith and Dittman had nearly clinched the match on their respective courts before Rajecki beat them to it, and Abrams was also deep into her second set after winning her first when time was called.
With the impressive win, NC State moves to 5-1 on the season, competing at a completely different level over its last three matches when compared to its close loss to Vanderbilt in the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
After the win against Cal, the Wolfpack turns its attention to its 2023 ACC-opener against Wake Forest. First serve in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is set for Friday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.