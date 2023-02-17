No. 10 NC State women’s tennis didn’t mess around in its 2023 ACC opener, sweeping Wake Forest 7-0 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina thanks to another seamless performance from the red-hot Wolfpack.
NC State (6-1, 1-0 ACC) used both its doubles and singles prowess to complete the sweep, making short work of the Demon Deacons (5-4, 0-1 ACC) while on the road.
Boasting some of the best doubles squads in the nation, the Pack expectedly took the early point from Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons put up a fight, however, and even claimed a win on court two over juniors Sophie Abrams and Abigail Rencheli. Still, NC State’s two other pairs came through, winning their courts to earn a 1-0 lead. While freshman Diana Shnaider and graduate student Alana Smith defeated the No. 10 pair in the nation 6-4, junior Gina Dittmann and fifth-year senior Nell Miller clinched the point on court three with a 7-5 win.
Once singles started, it was easy sledding for the Wolfpack. Freshman Anna Zyryanova got the party started with a quick 6-3, 6-0 win on court six to double NC State’s lead. Dittman made short work of her opponent as well, winning 6-2, 6-2 on court five.
With a 3-0 lead in hand, Shnaider clinched the Pack’s first ACC win of 2023 with a win on court one. After taking her first set 6-1, she came from behind in the second, winning it 7-5 to take the victory.
From there, the Wolfpack kept on rolling. Even though she had to fight through a tiebreaker, No. 15 Smith won in straight sets on court two, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). The No. 64-ranked Abrams mimicked Smith, winning her first set easily but clinching her match via tiebreak. Abrams ultimately won 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).
Finally, the No. 35-ranked Rencheli took the final Wolfpack win thanks to a clutch performance in her superbreaker that decided the split-set match. Her 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8) win finished off the 7-0 sweep.
The crushing win extends NC State’s win streak to four, and it doesn’t look like the Pack is planning to stop anytime soon.
Next up for the red-and-white is a road match with Ohio State on Wednesday, February 22 at 6 p.m.