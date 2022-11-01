Following an impressive 32-win season, which set a new program record, NC State women’s basketball will look to have an even better encore.
Winning a fourth-straight ACC championship and finding a way to the Final Four are two goals for the Wolfpack this season. Before achieving those, the Pack will have a gauntlet of tough opponents to face during the 2022-23 season.
Nonconference
NC State will open the season at home against the Quinnipiac Bobcats Nov. 7. This will be the first chance for fans to see the new additions, rotations and growth in the team from last season. Sophomore guard and former top-three recruit Saniya Rivers will make her Wolfpack debut after transferring from South Carolina where she won a national championship last season. Graduate forward Mimi Collins, a scoring maestro and transfer from Maryland, will also be making her debut with the Pack. Finally, Florida State transfer and graduate center River Baldwin will begin her NC State career as a key post player.
The Pack’s first road game of the season will come against No. 6 UConn Nov. 20 in a rematch of last season’s Elite Eight battle. The double-overtime classic ended NC State’s season, so the Wolfpack will certainly be looking forward to a second shot against the Huskies. Facing 11-time national champion and one of the most accomplished basketball coaches at any level, Geno Auriemma, will be a major challenge. However, with UConn’s superstar guard Paige Bueckers unfortunately missing the season due to an ACL tear, the Wolfpack cannot be counted out. This game has all the makings of must-see-basketball.
The Pack will head to Mexico for a pair of games in the Cancun Challenge Nov. 24-25. Taking on Vanderbilt Thanksgiving day, the Wolfpack will look to stop Commodores guard Ciaja Harbison. A transfer from St. Louis, Harbison is an efficient scorer that has averaged 15.9 points per game over her collegiate career. The next day, NC State will take on West Virginia. Led by defensive-minded guard JJ Quinerly, who totaled 68 steals last season as a freshman, the Mountaineers will look to slow down the Wolfpack offense, especially at the perimeter.
In the annual ACC/Big 10 challenge, NC State draws one of the nation's best teams in the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes Dec. 1. After a surprise loss in the second round of last year’s NCAA tournament, Iowa will be as motivated as anyone this season. Led by star point guard Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes could be NC State’s toughest opponent all season. Clark always has a shot at getting a triple-double and will be near impossible to contain. However, if the Pack can stop her, it will be in position to secure a huge victory.
Visiting one of the SEC’s better programs in the Georgia Bulldogs, NC State will seek revenge Dec. 5 after dropping last year’s overtime thriller 82-80 against the Bulldogs. With only one starter from last year’s game, forward Jordan Isaacs, the Pack may be catching Georgia in a retooling year. The Bulldogs will also be breaking in a new coach, Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, along with several talented transfers. Three of these played under Abrahamson-Henderson at her former school, UCF. Even though this game will be in Athens, the matchup is much more favorable for the Wolfpack this year as the Bulldogs are in a period of transition.
Conference
NC State will begin its quest to secure a fourth-straight ACC title with a matchup against the Clemson Tigers Dec. 18. Last year’s contest between the Wolfpack and the Tigers resulted in a 79-52 win for the Pack. After going 17-1 in conference play last year, every team including Clemson, will give the Pack their best shot. Shutting down senior forward Amari Robinson will be key if NC State is going to have a strong outing.
When Duke makes the short trip from Durham Dec. 29, NC State will face its first major challenge in conference play. After dropping both games by at least 15 points last season, the Blue Devils will be motivated to take down the Wolfpack. Duke’s two-way wing, Elizabeth Balogun, will be a handful for NC State to contain on both ends of the court. If the Pack can successfully shut her down, it should have a good chance at beating the rival Blue Devils.
It’s always a big game when NC State faces the Tar Heels, no matter the sport. However, North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart’s offseason comments on the Wolfpack could add some extra intensity. Banghart calling NC State fans “classless” or describing Reynolds Coliseum as “a small gym” is like kicking a fire ant pile; expect the Pack to arrive extra motivated in this rivalry game Jan. 15. To extend its three-game winning streak in the series, NC State will need to find a way to stop guard Alyssa Utsby, a key scorer and rebounder for the No. 12 Tar Heels.
Last season’s 60-47 victory over Miami gave the Wolfpack its third straight ACC crown. The Hurricanes will certainly have this on their minds when they visit Reynolds Coliseum Jan. 19. Led by twin guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Wolfpack will have a tough task stopping both players.
In a huge showdown between ACC juggernauts, the Wolfpack will look to pick up a tough road win against No. 7 Louisville Jan. 22. The Cardinals are led by guard Hailey Van Lith, a dynamic scorer with deep shooting range. Consistently scoring 20 plus points, Van Lith will be problematic for the Wolfpack. In one of NC State’s toughest games, the Wolfpack will need to play its best on both ends of the court.
Last season, Notre Dame was the only team to defeat the Wolfpack in conference play. NC State would then get revenge by knocking the Fighting Irish out of the NCAA tournament. Last season’s dynamic duo of forward Maddy Westbeld and guard Olivia Miles returns. The addition of former Texas center Lauren Ebo will create a nearly unstoppable trifecta. All three can score and rebound, providing a tough challenge for the Wolfpack when it plays the No. 9 Fighting Irish on Jan. 29.
In the 18th annual PLAY4K game, which raises money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, the Wolfpack will face the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies on Feb. 6. Last season the Pack faced Virginia Tech three times and won all three. Two of the games were very close though and that could very well be the case again this season. Last year’s ACC Player of the Year, center Elizabeth Kitley may be the best player the Pack faces in conference play this season. As a scorer, rebounder and shot blocker, Kitley is a dominant force in the paint that can single handedly takeover a game. The Wolfpack will have an intense battle with the Hokies this season.
Many Wolfpack fans have circled Feb. 16’s showdown against the Tar Heels in Raleigh as the game of the year. Reynolds Coliseum will be rocking when the rivalry game tips off. At the start of a tough, three game stretch, it will be important for the Wolfpack to play strong as March approaches. This game will likely have major implications for the ACC regular season title as an added bonus.
In Feb. 19’s rematch with the Hokies, the Wolfpack will be coming off of an intense rivalry game and facing another great opponent. In addition to Kitley, the Hokies have two other All-ACC players in Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule. Both players are transfers that should bolster Virginia Tech’s ability to score. Escaping Blacksburg with a win would be an impressive accomplishment.
The Pack’s final road contest will come against the Blue Devils on Feb. 23. After facing two talented teams, NC State will need to be prepared for a difficult battle. While State will likely be a lock for the NCAA tournament by this point, winning will be crucial for seeding purposes and for the regular season conference title race.