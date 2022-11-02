Week eight of the NFL displayed favor towards multiple NC State football alumni. On both Sunday and Monday, these Pack Pros proved their worth, scoring by run, throw and catch.
Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos, QB
Coming off a four-game losing streak, the Broncos entered Sunday desperately needing a victory as they faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 9:30 a.m. game in London. With Wilson at the helm of the offense, Broncos fans hoped he would not disappoint them again. Luckily for them, Wilson rallied his offense and put up one of his best performances as a Denver Bronco thus far.
Despite being 2.5-point underdogs, Denver successfully defeated the Jags 21-17. Wilson led multiple long drives, including a satisfying 98-yard campaign down the field. His offense also made the most of its opportunities, capitalizing in the red zone on multiple occasions. Although Wilson did throw one interception, he matched this stat by throwing one touchdown, 252 passing yards and 17 rushing yards. His 252 yards passing and 8.4 yards per attempt against the Jaguars is the most he’s had in a win this season. Thanks to a bye week, Wilson and the Denver Broncos are now given extra time to celebrate this success and prepare for the Tennessee Titans in week 10.
Jakobi Meyers – New England Patriots, WR
With quarterback controversy plaguing the New England Patriots, the Pats relied on their 2021 first-round pick, Mac Jones, to manage all four quarters for the first time since September. Although the Patriots were projected to lose to the New York Jets, the New England squad overcame a small 6-10 halftime deficit and came away with a 22-17 victory, improving to an even .500 record on the season. The Patriots can give a fair portion of the credit of the win at MetLife Stadium to Meyers.
Meyers, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is another valuable gem found by Bill Belichick’s empire. Despite missing two games this season, Meyers paces the Patriots in all three major receiving statistics, catching 20 or more passes than any other wide receiver on the roster, with a total of 35 receptions. Nine of these receptions were hauled in against the Jets defense on Sunday, as he once again paced the team in receptions. In addition, he finished the day with a score, nabbing Jones’ lone touchdown pass.
Jacoby Brissett – Cleveland Browns, QB
Similar to Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Brissett and the Cleveland Browns also snapped a four-game losing streak, as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing behind an offensive line that had a strong showing, Brissett and running back Nick Chubb had minimal trouble defeating the reigning AFC Champions.
Brissett looked comfortable, completing 77% of his passes and recording a QBR of 81.3, his best in a win this season. Surprisingly, he recorded a season-high 278 yards passing on a season-low 17 completions. Additionally, he threw zero interceptions and added another score on the ground. Through eight games, he has thrown for 1,862 yards and achieved a 60.7 QBR, good enough for 10th and 8th in the NFL, respectively.
Nyheim Hines – Indianapolis Colts → Buffalo Bills, RB
In the Indianapolis Colts’ first game after benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for former sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger, the Colts experienced a tragic loss to the Washington Commanders. Although Ehlinger showed promise in his debut, two fumbles by the Indianapolis offense and a game-winning drive from Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke caused the Colts to fall short. At the end of the NFL trade deadline, Hines found himself as the newest member of the 6-1 Buffalo Bills.
On top of catching two passes for 29 yards, Hines carried the rock five times, picking up 20 yards and the Colts’ only touchdown. Hines also adds value in the receiving game, as he’s tallied 25 receptions and 145 yards after the catch on the year.
Now a part of the team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl this year, Hines will contribute to the Bills’ passing attack and rushing load distribution. The Buffalo offense currently ranks first in the NFL in total yards gained and second in scoring, giving the 25-year-old back a valuable opportunity to complement a dangerous offense.
Kentavius Street – New Orleans Saints, DT
Before Sunday, the Saints defense allowed a discouraging 28.6 points per game, ranking second-worst in the league. Something must have changed overnight however as the New Orleans defense shut out the Raiders, defeating Las Vegas 24-0 and improving to a 3-5 on the season. This marked New Orleans’ first regular-season shutout since Dec. 19, 2021.
Although Street did not start for the Saints, he was a solid part of a defense that intercepted one pass from Derek Carr, sacked the quarterback four times and stopped the Raiders on 64% of their 3rd-down attempts. Street recorded two tackles, one run-stuff and half a sack, sharing that quarterback takedown with seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan. At this rate, Street will finish the season with stats eerily similar to his previous season with the San Francisco 49ers.