Week four put multiple Pack Pros in the spotlight from Thursday Night Football to Sunday afternoon nail biters. The Wolfpack continues to hold a strong presence in the NFL, with starters across the league, including two at quarterback.
Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos, QB
In a tough road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Wilson quietly had a good performance. Throwing for 237 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, Wilson’s stats may not look like video game numbers, but he was productive and kept Denver in the game. His chemistry with wide receiver Courtland Sutton was crisp, finding him five times including a five-yard touchdown reception on a slant.
Wilson also made some nice plays on the ground. Though he was sacked a few times, he did a good job of avoiding the rush and improvising on broken plays for the most part. Escaping defensive linemen, keeping his eyes down field and making plays, Wilson showed why Denver was so desperate to acquire him this past offseason. With more help from his defense and O-line, Wilson and the Broncos should improve as the season progresses.
Jacoby Brissett - Cleveland Browns, QB
What most people will remember about Brissett’s performance against the Falcons was his critical interception at the end of the game. Down by three, with less than a minute on the clock, Brissett tried to make a heroic pass to rookie receiver David Bell on third-and-23. Instead, defensive back Dee Alford leaped in front of the receiver and snatched away the Browns’ chance of victory.
Prior to the interception, Brissett had 234 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. While it was a very average performance against a bad Falcons team, Brissett had the team in a position to win. If he can take on the role of a game manager, limiting turnovers and making short completions, the Browns could have a lot of success. Brissett will look to bounce back next week against the Los Angeles Chargers in a pivotal game for both teams.
Germaine Pratt - Cincinnati Bengals, LB
Leading the team with nine total tackles, Pratt had a stellar game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals defense stifled the Dolphins rushing attack, limiting them to just 85 yards on the ground. Pratt’s play was a big part of this. As a run defender, Pratt has been an integral piece for the Bengals defense and will have a major challenge next week when the Bengals face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
B.J. Hill - Cincinnati Bengals, DT
As a defensive tackle it can be difficult to impress, but Hill did just that against the Dolphins. In the Thursday Night Football matchup, Hill led Cincinnati’s defensive line with five total tackles. He also pressured the quarterback, nearly had a pair of sacks and had a pass defended. With a well-rounded performance, Hill showcased multiple strengths to his game. His ability to shut down the run will be very important against the Ravens next week.
Justin Jones - Chicago Bears, DT
In a fresh setting, Jones has thrived with the Chicago Bears this year. In a showdown with the New York Giants, Jones did well to accumulate six total tackles. While the Bears defense struggled to contain Saquon Barkley, who ran for 146 yards, Jones did his part to try to slow the running game. Jones also led the team in tackles for loss with two. His emergence this season has been a major positive for the Bears defense.
Joe Thuney - Kansas City Chiefs, OG
Entering the season, Thuney was regarded as one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL. This year, he’s yet to give up a sack or be penalized, while scoring a 77.0 PFF grade so far. On a new, five-year, $80 million contract, Thuney is delivering everything the Chiefs could have wanted.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thuney continued to assert his dominance over opposing defenses. Facing a highly talented Buccaneer defense, led by defensive stars Shaquil Barrett and Vita Vea, the Kansas City offensive line cleared the way for an impressive rushing performance. The Chiefs totaled 189 total rushing yards at the end of the game. Thuney was a major part of this effort, bulldozing defenders off the line of scrimmage as Kansas City picked up a primetime win on the road.