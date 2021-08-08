Every football fan’s favorite time of the year is quickly approaching: the start of yet another NFL season. With the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers already played and the first week of the preseason just days away, it feels as if the season is truly right around the corner. Technician’s series of previews for Pack Pros in the NFL now circles around to those former members of the Pack who find themselves in skill positions on offense around the league.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Nyheim Hines is coming out of the best season of his career, in which he posted career highs in rushes (89), rushing yards (380), receiving yards (482) and total touchdowns (7). What makes his performance even more impressive is that he did it while serving as a backup to breakout star Jonathan Taylor. Hines would have fallen all the way to the third option had Marlon Mack not suffered a season-ending injury early last season.
As has come to be the norm with Hines however, he made the most out of his situation by establishing himself as an explosive backup rusher who can move the chains. Rushing may not even be Hines' best area, with the veteran back excelling in the pass catching department over his career. Opportunities for catches out of the backfield will be there in plenty for Hines this upcoming season, especially with the uncertainty of who will start for the Colts at quarterback.
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots got off to a rough start to the post-Tom-Brady era last season, and Jakobi Meyers is one of the few players who subverted expectations and performed well last season. Meyers was able to put up plenty of stats a season ago, despite questionable play from Cam Newton following his return from a battle with COVID-19.
Meyers’ 729 yards on 59 catches a year ago was a healthy statline for someone in their second professional season. Meyers and the Patriots will look to keep that development underway as he lines up as the expected WR2 this season with plenty of opportunity to find himself in the WR1 role should Nelson Agholor perform at a less than ideal level. Regardless of rumours about who will take the reins to the offense of such a prestigious organization, Meyers is set up for success this season that could cement his spot as a reliable option in the NFL.
Kelvin Harmon, wide receiver, Washington Football Team
Looking to make his return to the field after suffering the first major injury of his football career, Kelvin Harmon is primed to make an immediate impact on one of the youngest but most exciting rosters in the league. Harmon suffered a major knee injury in mid-June during the 2020 off-season and that injury would keep him on the sideline for the entirety of last season. Recovering from both a torn ACL and LCL is no joke, but Harmon has powered through and found his way back into full speed drills.
Harmon showed promise in his rookie season, where he managed 365 yards on 30 receptions for an impressive 12.2 yards per catch on the year. The 2019 Washington team was a much different one than that of last year. Led by a combination of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins under center, Harmon was forced to make the best out of a bad situation. Listed as WR3 on the WFT depth chart, Harmon will have plenty of opportunity to continue his development as a player in one of the most underrated offenses in the league.
Jaylen Samuels, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Samuels has been a staple of Pittsburgh’s backfield since the departure of Le’Veon Bell a few seasons ago, and will hope to continue that presence in 2021. Samuels’ role has been that of a relief back for James Conner, who was extremely inconsistent in his time as the starter. Conner is no longer with the Steelers, being dealt to Arizona during this offseason, which has opened up new opportunities for the backs in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers backfield will have a new look next season, led by college sensation Najee Harris in his first year in the NFL. Samuels continues his relief role and will use his experience as a veteran of the league to help mentor Harris on life in the NFL. Pittsburgh may never be the place where Samuels can reach his maximum potential as a player, but it provides him plenty of opportunity to be useful in ways that aren’t strictly on the field.
Cary Angeline, tight end, Arizona Cardinals
One of NC State’s newest additions to the NFL, Cary Angeline, is going into his first season as an undrafted rookie with everything to prove. Carving out a spot for himself with the Cardinals for the long-term will be no easy task, but the team in Arizona provides him with just about as good of an opportunity as he could possibly find.
The Cardinals very rarely have a loaded tight end room, and more often than not the position is left in the hands of an unproved talent such as Maxx Williams, who is the currently listed starter. Whether a guy like Angeline can make that climb to the top of the depth chart will have to be observed over a longer period of time than just his rookie year, but his pass catching ability and size could make him very valuable to this Cardinals team pushing for the playoff spot they missed out on last season.