Week six of the 2022 NFL season saw mixed performances across the league from NC State’s Pack Pros. From Thursday-Monday, they continued to represent the Wolfpack strongly as starters on offense, defense and special teams.
Germaine Pratt – Cincinnati Bengals, LB
As the Cincinnati Bengals try to get the ball rolling again, Pratt always has a significant impact on the defensive side of the ball. In an important game against the New Orleans Saints, Pratt helped lead the Bengals to a 30-26 victory. Although Pratt didn’t log record-breaking stats, he totaled 14 total tackles, five of which were solo, in a solid outing.
So far in the 2022 season, Pratt has totaled 22 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles and one sack. In addition, he’s also defended three passes. Six weeks in, Pratt is on pace to crush his 2021 season totals and set new personal records in almost every category in.
Trenton Gill – Chicago Bears, P
Gill was the first Pack Pro to play in week six. In a Thursday night battle against the Washington Commanders, Gill’s Chicago Bears lost 12-7. He saw a large amount of action in the first half of the game, as the Bears couldn’t get the ball rolling on offense. Gill had a total of four punts throughout the night that totaled 185 yards, with an average of 46.3 yards per punt, with his longest punt of the night coming off of a 54-yard boom.
Gill has had a strong rookie campaign so far as he is putting up excellent stats. As of week six, only 8% of his punts have been touchbacks and 28% of them have been inside the 20 yard line. He is also averaging 48.7 yards per punt, which is the 10th best in the league, and has a long of 60 yards.
Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos, QB
In an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night, Wilson had one of his better performances of the season. Wilson completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. In addition to the passing game, he had 23 yards on the ground on four carries.
When Wilson was traded to Denver from Seattle and signed a five-year, $245 million extension before the 2022 season, the expectations were high with some even expecting a super bowl appearance. Through six weeks, Wilson has not played up to the preseason expectations set for him, as he’s only thrown four touchdown passes, three interceptions and has the Broncos sitting in third place in the AFC West at 2-4.
Jakobi Meyers – New England Patriots, WR
In a lopsided 38-15 win against the Cleveland Browns, Meyers had a productive, but quiet game. Meyers hauled in all four of his targets from New England’s Bailey Zappe for 60 yards. He did not score a touchdown, which is something he’s been highly criticized for throughout his NFL career, as he only has three career receiving touchdowns.
With the incoming return of second-year quarterback Mac Jones, Meyers is bound to have a breakout year. At the rate Meyers is going, he is currently on pace to record 68 receptions, 910 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which would crush his previous career highs.
Jacoby Brissett – Cleveland Browns, QB
Through the first six weeks of the season, Browns fans are desperately waiting for the debut of former-Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson. As Watson serves his suspension, Brissett has taken over starting responsibilities in Cleveland. But so far, Brissett hasn’t had the greatest season, and currently has the Browns at 2-4.
Facing Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, Brissett had one of his worst games of the season. He completed 21 of 45 passes for a 46.7 completion percentage and only averaged 5.9 yards a pass, which are both season lows. Brissett threw a season-high two interceptions and only one touchdown, but did throw for 266 yards, which is the most so far this season for the Pack Pro.