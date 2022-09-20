Week two of NFL action saw some success and a lot of struggle for Pack Pros around the league. Challenges for quarterbacks in new situations persist, but other former NC State standouts are making the most of their opportunities. Here’s how they stack up following another week of professional play.
Jakobi Meyers – New England Patriots, WR
Playing an integral role in the Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Meyers continues to be a reliable downfield option for second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Finishing behind Nelson Agholor as New England’s No. 2 wideout on the day, Meyers reeled in nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets. With Agholor cracking the 100-yard mark on six targets, Meyers served as the perfect complement to the veteran's big-play ability.
Even though New England has shifted to a run-first mentality since handing Jones the keys to the offense, Meyers continues to make the most of his opportunities and solidify his place in the league. Through two weeks of the 2022 season, the fourth-year playmaker is averaging 75 yards per game and a hearty 11.5 yards per reception.
Ikem Ekwonu – Carolina Panthers, OT
Ekwonu has had a rough go of it since being thrown to the wolves in his rookie season. In his second start of the year, Carolina’s major investment on the offensive line let up his third sack of the season. Already holding claim as the league leader in sacks allowed, things aren’t getting any easier for the rookie moving forward. While Ekwonu has been less than stellar in his first two professional appearances, the Panthers are an unquestionable mess right now.
After their loss to the Giants in week two, Carolina now sits at 0-9 in their last nine outings with many fans calling for head coach Matt Rhule’s dismissal. Ekwonu ended up in a poor situation that expected him to be a core member of the Panthers' protection unit right out of the gate, and it seems like the former NC State standout isn’t ready for the bright lights quite yet.
Jacoby Brissett – Cleveland Browns, QB
In his second start with the Browns, Brissett put up a much better performance than he did in week one. His stat line of 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception on a ridiculously efficient 81.5% completion rate, showed promise to his ability as Cleveland’s interim starter, but that lone interception would seal the Browns’ fate in their 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
Brissett has seen the majority of his career’s success serving as a game manager, and rule No. 1 for any quarterback in that position is to avoid turnovers at all cost. Despite failing to meet that criteria, the seventh-year veteran put Cleveland in prime position to acquire their second win of the season, but the defense allowed New York to find a way back into the game. Brissett will catch a lot of heat for turning the ball over on what could’ve been the game-winning drive, but the Browns dropped week two’s game on all fronts.
Justin Jones – Chicago Bears, DT
Even though Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his reign of terror over Chicago in Green Bay’s 27-10 victory over the Bears, Jones put up a solid performance at defensive tackle. While the Packers’ run game was simply unstoppable, Jones did his best to mitigate the damage with eight total tackles and two tackles for loss.
Having improved his tackling numbers every year he’s been in the league, Jones finds himself in what could be his most important season yet. Despite the uptrend in numbers in his five-year career, Jones has never posted the pass rushing stats to secure a spot as a core member of a defensive line. Jones has two years with the Bears to make his case for remaining in the league, and performances like the one against Green Bay are a great way to do it.
Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos, QB
In what has been a shaky marriage between first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson so far, the 11th-year veteran is still ironing out the wrinkles in his new offense. Despite Denver sealing a 16-9 victory over the Texans in their home opener, Wilson’s statline of 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception on a 45.2% completion percentage is worrisome.
Against a Houston defense that ranks 30th in the league, Wilson’s inability to find his footing in Hackett’s offense nearly cost the Broncos a game against one of the easiest opponents they’ll face this year. From mismanagement of the play-clock and missing open targets to persisting struggles in the red zone, the Broncos have a lot of work to do if they hope to be competitive in the AFC West.