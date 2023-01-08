The month of December saw lots of drama throughout the National Football League. With many teams fighting for a limited amount of playoff spots, fans were treated to several high-stakes games. In the midst of this drama, many former NC State football players helped do their part to power their respective teams ahead.
Zonovan Knight – New York Jets, RB
After bursting onto the scene in week 12, Zonovan Knight has continued to make an impact for the New York Jets. In the following week against the Minnesota Vikings, he posted his best offensive display of the season, racking up for 90 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards. A week later, he continued to turn heads, rushing for 71 yards and scoring his first NFL touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, helping him earn rookie of the week honors. Unfortunately for Knight, his production saw a significant dropoff in the last two weeks of December with Michael Carter’s return from injury.
The 2022 season has been one of confusion for the New York Jets. While they had hopes for the playoffs entering December, inconsistent play from behind center has largely hindered the team’s success. However, with the emergence of a young star such as Knight, there is hope for the Jets’ offense going forward.
Alim McNeil – Detroit Lions, DL
At the beginning of the 2022 season, nose tackle Alim McNeil also had very limited production. As the season progressed, however, a boost in his numbers and impact has been evident. In a week 15 win over the Jets, he recorded five total tackles, helping limit the Jets to only 50 total rushing yards. The following week against the Carolina Panthers, he had arguably one of his best performances all season, making six tackles, one of which was for a loss.
As week 18 approaches, the Lions are still alive in the playoff picture. While they don’t have complete control of their postseason aspirations, the Lions have a chance to get there nonetheless. If they should earn a playoff berth, Detroit will definitely count on McNeil to help hold down the defense.
Larrell Murchison – Los Angeles Rams, DL
Former Wolfpack defensive lineman Larrell Murchison has been limited in his third season in the NFL. However, that did not stop him from putting up an amazing statline on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos. Facing off against fellow Pack Pro, Russell Wilson, Murchison tallied two sacks. He also recorded four additional tackles to help power the Rams to a dominant 51-14 victory.
A year removed from winning a Super Bowl title, the Rams have had a disappointing season to say the least. Despite the fact they’re missing the postseason, it is reassuring that they have young talent such as Murchison to assist in anchoring their defensive line.
Russell Wilson – Denver Broncos, QB
Even though this season has proved to be disappointing for the nine-time Pro Bowler, Wilson’s continued to show some flashes throughout the season. One such flash came in week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though the Broncos were already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they aimed to play spoiler to the Chiefs’ playoff goals. In a close loss at home, he threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, a season-high for him in regards to touchdown passes. He also displayed his athleticism, putting forth another 57 yards on the ground.
Going into the offseason, the Broncos have a lot of concerns to address, the biggest of which involves Wilson’s future with the team. Even though he had his worst statistical year as a pro, not all of the blame can be placed on him as injuries and questionable coaching did him no favors. Going into next season, it will be interesting to see how the Broncos adapt and how it impacts Wilson's career.