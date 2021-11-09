This week’s NFL action saw a return to glory for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, whose monster performance elevated his team to a win over the New York Jets. Alongside Hines, a few other Pack Pros stood out this week as key performers in their respective teams’ matchups. Despite the continued absence of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and a drop-off in play from New England Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, there are plenty of former Pack players who stood out in week 10.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
As previously mentioned, Hines made the absolute most out of his limited opportunities in a matchup against the Jets on Nov. 7. It has become the standard for Hines to consistently turn nothing into something, with the back operating on a scarce workload out of the backfield. While he’s not able to accomplish this every week, he certainly went above and beyond in week 10, rushing six times for 74 yards and a touchdown, as well as adding four receptions for 34 yards.
Hines’ lone touchdown came on a 34-yard rush where his explosive speed was out on full display, turning a routine run up-the-gut into a foot race down the left sideline for six. In typical Hines fashion, the end zone celebration may have been his best highlight on the day. He would show off his freak athleticism with a backflip in the endzone before throwing up the “919” to give a shout out to his college town.
THERE GOES HINES FOR 6! @TheNyNy7 @Colts | #ForTheShoe 📺: #NYJvsIND on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/LjvhBLTVnB pic.twitter.com/VBY3osSRS5— NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2021
This game was yet another reminder of how valuable Hines is as a backup threat in this versatile Colts offense, making the most in his first year of a new contract for three years and $18.6 million dollars. His 4.7 yards per carry and 7.8 yards per reception are great marks for a backup in the league, proving how much utility he provides when Colts starter Jonathon Taylor needs a break from his workhorse duties.
Jacoby Brissett, quarterback, Miami Dolphins
Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett was cast back into the starting spot this week with Tua Tagovailoa suffering a fracture to the middle finger of his throwing hand. The news of Tagovailoa’s injury broke later in the week, with many around the league not expecting to see the NC State product thrown back into the spotlight, but as he has done so often in his career, Brissett got the job done.
Granted, this matchup was against the 1-8 Houston Texans, but they are a squad that can prove dangerous when quarterback Tyrod Taylor is leading the charge on offense. Fortunately for the Dolphins, Taylor’s struggles in his first game back for Houston would allow Brissett to prevail as the better quarterback in the matchup, throwing for 244 yards on 60.5% completions with a touchdown and two interceptions. Brissett did exactly what was expected of him, hit the underneath throws and methodically worked the ball up field. While his 60.5 % completion rate may be a little lower than what head coach Brian Flores would have wanted from his backup, Brissett stayed away from the deep ball and relied on his guys to make plays after the catch.
Tagovailoa’s status for a Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is still in question, with there being potential for Brissett to see another start in a game against an offensive powerhouse. Despite the successes of Brissett’s play against the Texans, it’s going to take more than hitting the under throws to keep pace with an offense led by the greatest dual threat quarterback of all time, Lamar Jackson.
A.J. Cole, punter, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders punter A.J. Cole continues to be a dominant special teams force in the league, adding to his season resume with another great performance in week 10. Despite only being called on to punt twice in a matchup against the New York Giants, Cole averaged 50 yards a punt, with his longest going for 58. Cole’s 52.4 yards per punt average is best in the league and his net punting average comes in at third best in the NFL at 43.8 yards.
The Raiders have seen plenty of misfortune this season as it pertains to off-field issues plaguing the squad’s ability to grow, but Cole continues to be a consistent performer who has likely locked up a starting spot for the foreseeable future.