Week nine of the NFL season brought more exciting finishes and surprising upsets that captured every fan's eye. With some of the most impactful Pack Pros on bye, it gave some others a chance to shine.
Bradley Chubb – Miami Dolphins, LB
Chubb was one of the biggest moves made at the NFL trade deadline as the Dolphins gave up a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to acquire him. The Dolphins did not wait long to make Chubb a franchise cornerstone with a five-year, $110 million contract extension. This is one of the latest moves the Dolphins have made to prove that they are all in.
Despite the big move, Chubb ultimately did not have much of an impact in his Dolphins debut. He finished with just one total tackle in the Dolphins’ 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. Look for Chubb to put up better numbers as the weeks go on for the Dolphins as he continues to adjust to Miami’s system.
Jakobi Meyers – New England Patriots, WR
Consistency is the best word to describe Meyers as he continues to be New England’s most reliable target. Meyers was once again the leader in receptions, finishing with five catches for 42 yards in a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Meyers has been the Patriots' best receiver all season as he leads the team in receptions and yards for the year. It is crucial the Patriots have a weapon like Meyers with their heavy-run offense and inconsistent play at quarterback as they’ll rely on Meyers to keep up his consistent play.
BJ Hill – Cincinnati Bengals, DT
Cincinnati was able to bounce back after getting trounced by the Browns a week ago with a dominant 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bengals were able to shut out the Panthers in the first half thanks to the play of Hill, who was a key part in shutting down the Panthers' rushing attack that only totaled 64 yards on the ground. Hill racked up four total tackles as he continues to add to an impressive season.
The Bengals have struggled to string multiple good performances together all season, but they hope this game was a sign of things to come. One thing that’s for certain, however, is that the Bengals can continue to rely on Hill, who is currently on pace to have his best season ever as a pro.
Germaine Pratt – Cincinnati Bengals, LB
Pratt was also a key piece in the Bengals’ dominant defensive performance. Pratt did not make much of an impact in the run game but made up for it in the passing game with an interception. This was Pratt’s first interception of the year and showed off his coverage skills by reading the quarterback’s eyes.
Drop 8 cover 2 from the Bengals and PJ Walker is trying to fit this throw behind the LBs. Germaine Pratt melts with Walker's eyes and drops to about 20 yards of depth to pick this ball off. pic.twitter.com/CrKgnFPhey— Mike (@bengals_sans) November 8, 2022
If Pratt continues to make an impact in coverage, he has a chance to be an elite linebacker in the NFL since he’s already proven that he is a good tackler and run defender. The Bengals may have found a key piece on their defense for years to come.
AJ Cole III – Las Vegas Raiders, P
The Raiders continued their disappointing season with a 27-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars that saw them blow a 17-0 lead. The one positive Raiders fans can be thankful for is their punter who is having another All-Pro caliber season. Cole had four punts that totaled 196 yards for an average of 49 yards per punt with three falling inside the 20-yard line.
Raiders fans should look at the glass half full because if their team was actually good we wouldn’t get to see Cole hit bombs for the brand.