Some Pack Pros made big plays for their teams in Week 3 of the NFL season, but others did not impact the game as much as they had in previous games. Let’s dive into each Pack Pro’s individual performance last week.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks were on the road this week at the Minnesota Vikings, falling 30-17. Wilson threw for 298 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Wilson’s touchdown was a 10-yard pass in the first quarter to one of his favorite targets in D.K. Metcalf.
However, it was not enough to steal the win on the road, as Seattle fell to 1-2 on the year. The Vikings offense went off on the Seahawks, with Justin Jefferson notching 118 yards and a touchdown and Alexander Mattison totaling 171 yards.
Jacoby Brissett, quarterback, Miami Dolphins
Brissett made his first start of the season Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after replacing the injured Tua Tagovailoa mid-game a week ago. He made the most of his opportunity by throwing for 215 yards with two touchdown passes, and notching another touchdown on the ground.
Brissett led his team down the field at the end of the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. He capped it off with a touchdown run with two seconds left and a converted two-point conversion, breaking the hearts of Raiders (-4) gamblers across the country.
The Dolphins ended up falling to the Raiders 31-28 in overtime, thanks to a Daniel Carlson game-winning field goal as time expired. Miami dropped to 1-2 on the season.
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
Meyers was a bright spot for New England in an embarrassing 28-13 home loss against the New Orleans Saints. The young receiver led the team with nine catches and was second on the team with 94 yards receiving.
Meyers seems to have developed early chemistry with Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones. With the loss, the Patriots dropped to 1-2 on the season.
Juston Burris, safety, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers moved to 3-0 with a dominating 24-9 win on the road over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Burris had two tackles for the game.
The Panthers defense has proven to be one of the best in the league up to this point in the season and has gotten even more potent after adding the 2020 No. 9 overall pick C.J. Henderson via trade earlier in the week.
Kentavius Street, defensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers dropped their first game of the season at the hands of some late offensive magic by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Street recorded three tackles, including a tackle for loss in the Sunday Night Football matchup.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
Hines had a productive game in a 25-16 loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans that dropped Indianapolis to 0-3. He had five receptions out of the backfield for 54 yards and rushed for 25 yards on six carries. One was for a touchdown to get the Colts on the board in the second quarter.
Hines finds the end zone! #ForTheShoe📺: #INDvsTEN on CBS📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/nUFwaPXAlg— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
A.J. Cole III, punter, Las Vegas Raiders
In the Raiders' overtime win, Cole punted just four times but made the most of his opportunities. He pinned the Dolphins inside the 20 twice and registered his long punt of the day at 67 yards.
Alim McNeill, defensive tackle, Detroit Lions
McNeill was relatively quiet in the third game of his rookie season, registering just one tackle. The Lions appeared to be in position to win their first game of the season, but Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had other ideas as he went on to kick an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired to clinch the win for the Ravens.
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
B.J. Hill, defensive tackle, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road 24-10 to move to 2-1 on the season. Hill contributed with two tackles and a sack on the day. Cincinnati as a group sacked Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger four times during the game.
James Smith-Williams, defensive end, Washington Football Team
Washington got blown out by the Buffalo Bills 43-21 on the road to move to 1-2 on the year. In the disappointing defensive performance, Smith-Williams registered just one tackle.