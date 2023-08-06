It’s the time of year when every NFL fan base thinks their team is going to win the championship, so that can only mean one thing — training camp has begun. There are several teams across the league relying on former Wolfpack stars to take them to the promised land.
Russell Wilson — Denver Broncos, QB
In his first year in Denver, Wilson had his worst season as a starter, throwing a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He always seemed to be a step slower than the competition, especially when it came to making plays outside the pocket. Evading pass rushers and making plays on the run is how Wilson became regarded as a top quarterback, but he failed to showcase his playmaking skills this past season.
Despite last season’s disappointments, there’s still good potential for Wilson going into this season, especially due to the addition of head coach Sean Payton. This veteran coach is widely regarded as an offensive genius, and many people believe he can bring the best out in Wilson like he did with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
#Broncos HC Sean Payton tells @JarrettBell he’s going to be “pissed off” if they're not a playoff team, and Russell Wilson was working with of “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” last season.Payton didn't hold back. https://t.co/OgJQ7hGSas pic.twitter.com/J889J5X1Em— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2023
This is a make-or-break season for Wilson — the Broncos have done everything they can to surround him with the tools for success. If Wilson is unable to string together a more successful campaign, it might be time to move on from Mr. Unlimited.
Bradley Chubb — Miami Dolphins, LB
The Dolphins are seeking to cement themselves as championship contenders this season. A key part of that process started last year when they made a midseason trade for Chubb and signed him to a 5-year, $110 million contract extension. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in eight games with the Dolphins last season.
While those are low numbers for Chubb, he will have had an entire offseason to learn the defense and many expect him to return to dominant form. At his best, the former fifth-overall pick is one of the most talented pass rushers in the league. Not to mention, the Dolphins are in a division that features talented quarterbacks, such as the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, so it is vital for Chubb to wreak havoc in the backfield.
The Dolphins already have one of the best offenses in the NFL, so it will be up to Chubb and the defense to take them where they want to go.
Ikem Ekwonu — Carolina Panthers, OT
Ekwonu is entering his second season as the Panthers’ left tackle and will look to improve from what was an up-and-down season in 2022. After going as the No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft, he led the NFL in penalties and allowed six sacks.
Despite the struggles, Ekwonu got better as the year went on and looked like the future at left tackle in Carolina. He is now one of the most important players on the team, and his play will greatly influence rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s performance.
The expectations have risen for the young tackle, but he is poised to live up to them and become a franchise cornerstone.
Jakobi Meyers — Vegas Raiders, WR
Last season’s leading receiver for the New England Patriots is on the move after signing a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers is coming off a career-high six-touchdown season where he became a red zone threat.
Meyers will now be the second or third option on the Raiders, behind receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. Although he won’t be the focal point of the offense like he was for the Patriots, that could give Meyers even more opportunities in the red zone with Adams being double-teamed.
Jakobi Meyers fingertip catch pic.twitter.com/DKVws5dp1R— NFL Beat Writers (@32BeatWriters) July 29, 2023
While the newest member of the Raiders won’t be the main focus of opposing defenses, he will be a key part of the offense and could prove to be more dangerous as a secondary option.
