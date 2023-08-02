While we’re still weeks away from NC State football’s season-opener against UConn, Wolfpack football finally donned its pads for the first time this season at the start of the team’s fall camp.
NC State’s first two days of camp have most notably included the debuts of new impact players, such as graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong and graduate receiver Bradley Rozner, and the continuation of new Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae’s work to reshape the NC State offense.
Armstrong’s impact
While fans will have to wait until Armstrong’s official NC State debut in Storrs, Connecticut, on Aug. 31, the veteran quarterback and Virginia transfer seems to have settled into Raleigh — and fall camp — just fine.
One of Armstrong’s biggest assets is his veteran experience within Anae’s offensive system. Armstrong’s knowledge makes him an on-field extension of the coaching staff, able to execute Anae’s vision with ease and communicate it to the rest of the team.
“It's just like having an extra coach,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “He can get guys in the right spot. He can talk to players from a coach's point of view because he's had those conversations for years with Coach Anae. His experience is very valued. It's one thing as a coach you can't insert — the player’s experience. So having a guy that's playing as many games as Brennan, especially in this offense, is very helpful.”
That experience has already shown in the first few days of practice, helping Armstrong and his receiving corps develop both in terms of chemistry and in the offense’s understanding of Anae’s scheme.
“Honestly, I felt really good about where we were at today,” Armstrong said. “From just the amount of stuff we've already kind of started with our offense, what it's going to look like in the fall. We’ve put a lot of stuff in already that guys are picking up on quickly.”
Anae’s offense
With hindsight, NC State’s offseason decision to bring in Anae and Armstrong seems like a no-brainer. The ex-Virginia head coach reuniting with his old signal caller in Raleigh has resulted in an expectedly comfortable dynamic heading into camp.
“I'm so used to him out on the field, and now that he is out there, he is pretty used to me while I'm out on the field,” Armstrong said. “So the dynamics are pretty good, we understand each other. I know how things are going to be called, in a sense.”
Having your quarterback and offensive coordinator on the same wavelength can make or break a team's season. Armstrong and Anae are already on the same frequency, making the transition to a new offense that much easier for the rest of the team.
The Pack’s new play caller has also made an impact off the field, prompting buy-in from the Wolfpack thanks to his personality and presence in the locker room.
“I think guys are really gluing onto him and his personality,” Armstrong said. “So I think just that alone, no matter the football side of things, I think guys just enjoy being around him, hearing him talk. So hopefully that translates on the field and guys like to play for him.”
Rozner’s debut
Rozner, who’s in his eighth year of college football, is the ultimate college football veteran. From his time in junior college football to a lengthy stay at Rice, Rozner’s battled injuries throughout his career. Now, he’s writing the final chapter of his unpredictable collegiate career at NC State.
“It's been a journey,” Rozner said. “I couldn't have predicted any of it, to be honest with you. It's taught me a lot about perseverance and believing in yourself. And I'm grateful for everyone that has helped me get to this point and everything I've done.”
Rozner used his rangy, 6-foot-5 frame to put on a standout season in 2022 at Rice. With a lack of vertical receiving threats in 2022, Rozner is a welcome addition to the squad, especially with Anae’s tendencies to use the deep ball to his advantage in the passing game.
“I can stretch the field vertically, and Coach Anae likes doing that kind of thing,” Rozner said. “So having that length and that verticality, [coming to NC State] felt like it was a good choice.”
The on-field advantages Rozner brings made him an easy match with NC State, but like Armstrong, he also brings a depth of experience and veteran leadership to a young receiving room.
“Bradley went through a lot of injuries at Rice and had a really good season last year and showed that he can run by people and jump up and make some plays,” Doeren said. “And he's already graduated, has his masters. So [he’s] a guy that's very mature for that [receiver] room as well. It's nice to add a little bit of age in there because we are pretty young.”
Armstrong, Anae and Rozner’s impact as newcomers will truly show come Aug. 31, but all three are making their mark at fall camp thus far.
