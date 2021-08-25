North Carolina FC took down Forward Madison FC 1-0 behind Nelson Martinez’s first goal of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
NCFC entered Wednesday's game on a three-game losing streak, but with a week and a half off after the last loss, the team was able to reset and it worked wonders.
Simply put, NCFC looked significantly more confident and composed. Even during periods where the ‘Mingos looked dangerous, NCFC was able to stand strong, a stark difference from the three-game streak that saw the team concede 11 goals.
“Having the four games in 13 days, and three of which were on the road, the group is a little bit tired or fatigued,” said NCFC head coach John Bradford. “Getting some rest, getting back healthy again, and then really trying to maintain the idea of how we want to be as a team. I thought they did a much better job tonight in terms of intentional possession, trying to move the other team and create good spaces. Credit to the group, they continue to believe in what they're doing and I'm always happy for them when it works out well.”
Giving NCFC some of that much needed confidence was a rocket of a goal from Nelson Martinez in the eighth minute. Martinez took a big touch to put the ball out in front of himself and struck it well, rifling his shot into the bottom corner of the goal.
15/10 technique 🤯Nelson Martinez scores a banger to give @NorthCarolinaFC the early edge!1-0 | #NCvMAD pic.twitter.com/uFTwNuEz04— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 25, 2021
“[Martinez] was great,” Bradford said. “Obviously a big-time goal. You can tell once the ball was being passed from [Selmir Miscic] to him, with his first touch he was already thinking about taking the shot on goal which is awesome and he struck it really well.”
This season, Martinez has played in two distinct roles for the team, lining up at right back in some games and defensive midfield in others. After the game, Bradford said the defensive midfield role is one Martinez is more comfortable with, but his versatility allows him to do both well.
With Martinez in midfield and some of the other defenders dealing with injury issues, Bradford started Parker O’Ferral and Britton Fischer, two of the club’s academy standouts.
“Parker O’Ferrall and Britton Fischer on the back line, in a game where they had so much possession, they were on the ball so many times were really, really, really promising,” Bradford said. “That's a testament to the kind of development, of actually getting better and things improving as you're going along. Those two were standouts in terms of dealing with a good Forward Madison team and maintaining their composure.”
Shortly after Martinez’s goal, Robby Kristo went for a bicycle kick and although his attempt went just wide of the net, it was a perfect example of the general confidence NCFC was playing with in the first half.
In the 64th minute, NCFC’s new loan signing, which the team only announced the day before the game, Aziel “AZ” Jackson made his club debut. NCFC acquired Jackson on loan from MLS side Minnesota United FC.
“The guys at Minnesota United told me that he's the best finisher they have there, so obviously we want to try to get him in front of goal and give him opportunities,” Bradford said. “He's another guy with Luis Arriaga, Nelson Martinez, that I knew from before, from the youth national team system and so when he became available, we were excited for him to come and join us. He's a motivated young player. He really hasn't gotten any gametime with Minnesota United and so for us to be able to get him on the field. I think he's just a hungry talented young guy that’s gonna be able to help us and us help him.”
NCFC started the game with an exciting front four of Selmir Miscic, Cole Frame, Josh Coan and Kristo. While Kristo led the line, Coan played as the most advanced of the midfielders, often playing as a second striker of sorts when NCFC was in possession. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Coan had played almost exclusively as a winger for the team.
“[Coan] did well there,” Bradford said. “Having Josh in there allows us to have two people to press defensively and then ultimately it gets Josh closer to goal, where he's really good. … I was pleased with the changes we made for him and then the flexibility to be able to bring in AZ into that role a little bit and then kind of change things around as the game unfolds.”
NCFC will be back in action on Saturday, Aug. 28, hitting the road to face the Richmond Kickers, a team NCFC has performed well against this year.