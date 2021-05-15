North Carolina fell 1-0 to Forward Madison Saturday, May 15 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin. The early season showdown marked the first ever meeting between NCFC and the Flamingos.
Forward Madison dominated NCFC for the majority of the 90, but NCFC was able to bend without breaking until stoppage time where Derek Gebhard pounced on a rebound and gave the Flamingos a late winner.
The Flamingos came out of the gates hot and dominated early on, holding over 70% of the possession in the opening 20 minutes. NCFC was able to bring things back to just a 55-45 possession split at halftime, but the majority of the first half was one way traffic headed right for Jake McGuire’s goal. Forward Madison was able to fire off 10 shots compared to NCFC’s one in the opening 45.
Despite being outpossessed, outshot and frankly outplayed in the first half, NCFC was able to make it to the break on level terms. Forward Madison continued its dominance in the second half, but NCFC was able to put together a few brief moments of attacking threat after the break.
Like the first game, McGuire was very solid in net for NCFC. While he has conceded three goals across the opening two games, he has made some solid saves and kept North Carolina in both games.
North Carolina FC will have a chance to bounce back and get its first win of the season on Saturday, May 22 when it takes on the Richmond Kickers.