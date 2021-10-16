After taking down FC Tucson in a midweek game to snap a four-game losing streak, North Carolina FC fell to league-leading Union Omaha 4-1 in its final road game of the season.
The Owls got off to a rapid start, scoring in just the second minute before racking up three goals across the opening 25 minutes of the game. NCFC struggled to deal with service into the box as all four goals came directly from crosses.
Malick Mbaye and Britton Fischer got a touch on the first two crosses that led to goals, but the deflections went directly to Omaha’s Evan Conway on both occasions.
Mbaye pulled NCFC level for a brief three minute stretch between Omaha’s first and second goals, knocking in an Aziel Jakcson corner with an audacious backheel flick.
NCFC had a shout for a penalty in the 36th minute as Jackson was dragged down while dribbling into the box. The foul started on the edge of the box, but continued into it and the referee awarded the team a foul on the edge of the area, which it was unable to capitalize one.
Conway completed his hat trick in the 57th minute, nodding home another cross and putting any hopes of a second-half NCFC comeback out of the question.
NCFC will return home for its penultimate game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 23, hosting South Georgia Tormenta FC.