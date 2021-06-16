NCFCvsFTL_KamaraPass_DT_web.JPG

NCFC midfielder Jay Tee Kamara passes against Fort Lauderdale CF on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at WakeMed Soccer Park. Kamara had one assist as NCFC lost 2-1.

 David Tracey

After taking an early lead, North Carolina FC fell 2-1 to Greenville Triumph SC for the second time this season.

Following the loss, NCFC is still sitting bottom of USL League One with just one point from six games. The very young side, which is missing a number of key players like Nazmi Albadawi and Robert Kristo, have had some positive performances to start the year, but have not been able to turn those performances into results.

Jay Tee Kamara opened the scoring for NCFC in the 11th minute with a slightly controversial goal. As Kamara drove at the goal, the lineman raised and then lowered his flag. After Kamara tucked the ball around the keeper, the Greenville backline protested adamantly with the linesman and referee, but the goal ultimately stood.

The goal was NCFC’s fourth overall of the season and first scored by someone other than Selmir Miscic.

Greenville leveled things up in the 37th minute through Don Smart. A delicate pass split the NCFC defense and Smart did well to beat the onrushing keeper.

NCFC nearly retook the lead just before the break but a point-blank save from the Greenville keeper, a ricochet of the post and some other shenanigans in the box kept them from heading into the break with a lead.

Greenville came out of the break strong and took its first lead of the game in the 48th minute. Former NCFC striker Marios Lomis got the ball just inside the box and dragged the ball back to create space for himself to shoot. Lomis also scored against NCFC in the season opener.

In the 65th minute, Greenville’s Alex Morell received his second yellow card and was sent off. With NCFC chasing the game, going up a man with 25 minutes to go provided a good opportunity for the visitors to get back into the game. 

With Malick Mbaye serving a suspension, following his red card against Fort Lauderdale, 17-year-old academy player Britton Fischer made first start alongside Max Flick at the heart of the North Carolina backline. Jake McGuire also returned to the XI after Damian Las got the start in the team’s previous showing.

NCFC has a short rest before its next game, returning to the field on Sunday, June 20 for a showdown against the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

