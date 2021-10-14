NCFC_PearsonStealAttempt_SC.jpg

NCFC midfielder Peter Pearson attempts to steal possession of the ball during the game versus Toronto FC II on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. NCFC lost to Toronto FC II 4-2.

 Sarah Cochran

North Carolina FC hit the road for a late-night showdown with FC Tucson, winning 2-0 behind a pair of rapid second-half goals that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Tucson went down to 10-men in the 27th minute after Dakota Barnathan was given his marching orders following a high studs-up challenge that caught NCFC’s Peter Pearson on the thigh. The trainer came out to treat Pearson, but he was able to continue. 

After 58 minutes of scoreless soccer, Pearson broke the deadlock by heading home a corner from Josh Coan.

Selmir Miscic made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just minutes later, going down the middle as the goalkeeper dove.

Goalkeeper Jake McGuire had to work for the clean sheet, making five saves on the night.

NCFC will continue its road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16, heading out to the midwest to take on Union Omaha.

Tags

Sports Editor

I'm Nicholas Schnittker, one of the two assistant sports editors for Technician. I'm in the class of 2022 and am currently majoring in communication and minoring in journalism. I have been at Technician since August 2018 and an editor since May 2019.