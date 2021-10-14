North Carolina FC hit the road for a late-night showdown with FC Tucson, winning 2-0 behind a pair of rapid second-half goals that snapped a four-game losing streak.
Tucson went down to 10-men in the 27th minute after Dakota Barnathan was given his marching orders following a high studs-up challenge that caught NCFC’s Peter Pearson on the thigh. The trainer came out to treat Pearson, but he was able to continue.
After 58 minutes of scoreless soccer, Pearson broke the deadlock by heading home a corner from Josh Coan.
.@ppsoc12 with his first league goal to grab the lead!0-1 | #TUCvNC pic.twitter.com/g1eGXBJsbp— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) October 14, 2021
Selmir Miscic made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just minutes later, going down the middle as the goalkeeper dove.
And just like that, @NorthCarolinaFC makes it ✌️0-2 | #TUCvNC pic.twitter.com/gwENowPHsJ— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) October 14, 2021
Goalkeeper Jake McGuire had to work for the clean sheet, making five saves on the night.
NCFC will continue its road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16, heading out to the midwest to take on Union Omaha.