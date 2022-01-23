It wasn’t the dual we expected to happen this weekend, but the No. 5 NC State wrestling team took care of business Sunday, Jan. 23 in Buies Creek, taking down the Campbell Camels 33-6.
Amid the winter weather of the past weekend and the University entering condition two of its adverse weather policy, the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies pulled out of their ACC-opening dual with the Wolfpack — though not because of the weather.
Whatever the reason, NC State (7-1) found itself robbed of its most exciting matchup of the year, but it gained a valuable win for the conference standings purposes, setting NC State up for yet another ACC Dual Championship. The Camels (7-4) stepped up on late notice to provide the team an opponent, and most of NC State’s starting lineup received tune-up matches.
There were just four ranked matchups in the dual: at 125, 174, 184 and 285, and the Wolfpack took all but one of them. No. 10 redshirt sophomore Jakob Camacho took a 3-1 decision over No. 29 Korbin Meink to begin the dual, and later on No. 3 graduate Hayden Hidlay was perfect with a 15-0 tech fall of No. 24 Austin Murphy.
No. 3 redshirt sophomore Trent Hidlay similarly took care of business with a 15-4 major decision over No. 29 Caleb Hopkins for NC State’s final ranked win.
The Wolfpack’s struggles at heavyweight continued despite No. 23 junior Tyrie Houghton settling in as its new starter. With the most competitive bout on paper coming in, with Campbell starting No. 24 Yaye Ghadiali, the two’s match lived up to that hype, and Ghadiali took a close 9-6 decision.
Elsewhere, the Pack took care of business for the most part. No. 17 redshirt freshman Kai Orine won with bonus points, a 10-1 major decision versus Domenic Zaccone, while No. 5 Ed Scott pinned Matthew Dallara in just over a minute. Even No. 19 graduate Thomas Bullard got back on track with a dominant 16-0 tech fall of Riley Augustine.
Disappointments were few and far between, but no one expected No. 14 freshman Ryan Jack to exit Buies Creek with a loss. Wrestling’s about experience sometimes, and Campbell junior Shannon Hanna shocked Jack, taking the bout into overtime and taking him down with just over 30 seconds remaining to put the Camels on the board.
Later, at 197, Campbell’s Chris Kober gave No. 18 freshman Isaac Trumble everything he could handle, with Trumble eking out a 1-0 decision — the lone score an escape in the second period. All in all, the Wolfpack took eight of 10 bouts, and five of them with bonus points.
The dual kept the Wolfpack sharp as it now begins ACC play at Duke this Friday. It won’t have a home dual until Feb. 4, over two months since its last Reynolds dual.