With a strong regular season almost in the books, NC State wrestling is set to take on its bitter rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Wolfpack puts its streak of nine straight wins against the Tar Heels on the line this Friday at 7 p.m.
With a first place finish in the ACC up for grabs, the Pack (13-1, 3-1 ACC) will certainly be feeling the pressure. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels (6-8, 2-2 ACC) are just looking to defend their pride in an off-year and their first losing season since 2017-18.
The highlight of the night is the 157-pound bout, which will likely feature a pair of top-10 wrestlers. The Wolfpack’s No. 7 sophomore Ed Scott will challenge No. 2 Austin O’Connor, who won last week’s ACC Wrestler of the Week award. O’Connor, a four time All-American, enters the match undefeated on the season, while Scott is the reigning ACC champion in his weight class.
Another likely top-10 matchup is the 141-pound bout between No. 6 sophomore Ryan Jack, one of the red-and-white’s top-ranked wrestlers,and No. 9 Lachlan McNeil. Fresh off a loss to one of the nation’s best — Pitt’s No. 3 Cole Matthews — Jack’s hungry to get back in the win column. This will be a tall task though, as McNeil earned a major decision last week against a top-15 opponent. These athletes are undoubtedly two of the best wrestlers in the country, which makes this bout a must-watch.
The 184-pound bout is also shaping up to be a good one. No. 3 redshirt junior Trent Hidlay brings a 17-1 record into the match, while his likely opponent, No. 11 Gavin Kane, is 19-5. Hidlay, the back-to-back reigning ACC champion, will look to finish with a perfect record in the ACC for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, Kane is looking to bounce back after a 6-0 loss last week to Virginia Tech’s No. 7 Hunter Bolen. The bout will be a rematch from last year, which Hidlay won by a major decision. Both wrestlers will be highly motivated, but Hidlay’s experience and talent could prove much for Kane.
One more key matchup to watch for is the 125-pound bout, likely featuring State’s No. 22 redshirt junior Jarrett Trombley and Carolina’s No. 24 Jack Wagner. Coming off an 11-8 win over Pitt’s No. 32 Colton Comacho, Trombley has improved to 4-0 in the conference play. However, Wagner presents a unique challenge with his vast amount of experience; he began college wrestling in 2016 and is now in his seventh collegiate season. This should be another close battle that could go either way.
The outcome of the match will likely depend on how competitive the Tar Heels can be in the ranked matches. If North Carolina has a strong showing and can win some tossups, the match could get close. The Pack has more talent overall, boasting a ranked wrestler in every weight class. With an ACC regular season title and bragging rights in the long-standing rivalry on the line, Friday night’s showdown is definitely worth the watch as NC State looks to extend its winning streak over the Tar Heels to a full decade.