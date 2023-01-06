In its first home match since Nov. 4, the NC State wrestling team easily won against Binghamton, keeping the Pack undefeated in duals with only one more non-conference tilt left in the season.
The Wolfpack (9-0) won the dual 36-3, adding the Bearcats (2-6) to its list of victories this season. The match was only the second hosted in Reynolds Coliseum thus far.
Binghamton took a 3-0 lead to start the night, securing the 125-pound class against No. 24 redshirt junior Jarrett Trombley of NC State, but from then on, it was all Wolfpack. No. 25 redshirt sophomore Kai Orine won by a decision in 133 and No.6 sophomore Ryan Jack secured a major decision in 141 to push the team score to 7-3.
No. 17 freshman Jackson Arrington won 5-0 to secure a victory by decision in 149, followed by redshirt freshman Derek Fields with a close 6-4 decision in 165.
Representing the 157-pound weight class, No. 10 sophomore Ed Scott won with the first pin of the night. The excited Scott had a few celebrations tagged on the end of his victory.
Redshirt junior Alex Faison also won his 174-pound match by decision 7-3, adding on to the Pack’s team total.
A big name representing the 184-pound class, No. 3 redshirt junior Trent Hidlay won by major decision against No. 23 Jacob Nolan of the Bearcats. Hidlay lost previously in New Orleans in December but quickly came back to add his 13th individual win of the season.
With four seconds remaining in his bout, No. 7 sophomore Isaac Trumble recorded the second pin of the night, winning the 197-pound weight class. No. 13 redshirt sophomore Owen Trephan went up against No. 21 Cory Day in the heavyweight bout and won 11-0 by major decision to bring the ultimate team tally to 36-3.
The Pack will stay in Reynolds to take on Army in its final non-conference dual of the season. The match will take place on Friday, Jan. 13.