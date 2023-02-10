Dread it. Run from it. NC State wrestling arrives all the same.
No. 17 Pitt came into Reynolds Coliseum as the challenger, sitting atop the ACC with an undefeated conference record.
But the No. 6 Wolfpack (13-1, 3-1 ACC) proved to be a different animal, taking seven out of 10 bouts to beat the Panthers (9-4, 3-1 ACC) behind a rowdy and packed crowd 23-6.
“I thought both teams put it on the line and competed at a very high level,” said head coach Pat Popolizio. “That’s what you want for college wrestling. Two really good teams match up — we saw that tonight. Very entertaining for people watching, and the intensity for our guys is about as high as it’s gonna get.”
Heading into this one, NC State needed a win to keep pace for the ACC regular season title race after falling earlier this season to Virginia Tech. Standing in the way was the Panthers, who actually did the Pack a favor by beating the Hokies a couple of weeks ago, but another win against a top-tier ACC opponent would have sealed the deal in the race for the conference crown.
Not only was this a big-time matchup in terms of team rankings and ACC implications, but this tilt featured seven individual ranked-on-ranked bouts.
The night started out with perhaps the biggest of those as No. 4 sophomore Ryan Jack took on Pitt’s No. 3 Cole Matthews in the 141-pound bout. It came down to the wire, but Matthews edged out Jack with a 4-2 decision to put the Panthers on top 3-0 to begin.
It wouldn’t take long for the Pack to get on the board, however, as No. 17 freshman Jackson Arrington shut out Pitt’s No. 28 Tyler Badgett 4-0 in the 149-pound bout and tied it up 3-3.
Almost all of the bouts tonight were close, but the one exception to that was the 157-pound bout between No. 7 sophomore Ed Scott and Pitt’s Dazjon Casto. After taking a 9-2 lead after two periods, Scott went to work in the third period and built a 19-3 lead to force a tech fall, earning five team points and putting NC State up 8-3.
“Just pushing the pace and keeping the pressure on, that was the biggest part for me,” Scott said. “I have confidence because I’ve prepared myself with my training, and my coaches have helped me prepare.”
The Panthers got back on the board in the next bout as their No. 24 Holden Heller squeaked by NC State’s No. 26 freshman Matty Singleton for a 5-2 decision in the 165-pound bout, making the score 8-6.
Whatever hush that put over the crowd quickly evaporated in the 174-pound bout, which went down to the wire between No. 29 redshirt junior Alex Faison and Pitt’s Luca Augustine. With the score tied 1-1 after three periods, Faison scored a sudden-death takedown in overtime to win 3-1 and add onto the lead 11-6.
In a high-profile match, No. 3 redshirt junior Trent Hidlay took on Pitt’s No.17 Reece Heller in the 184-pound bout and won 9-5 with his aggressive style. Relentlessly going for takedowns, Hidlay built a comfortable 7-2 lead through two periods. Heller looked anything but comfortable during the match, fleeing out of bounds, and a garbage-time takedown from Heller made the final score closer than how the bout went.
No. 8 sophomore Isaac Trumble took Pitt’s top-ranked Nino Bonaccorsi to the wire, nearly pulling off the upset in the 197-pound bout. The pair was tied 3-3 after three periods, but after going up 4-3 in the fifth, Trumble couldn’t seal the deal as Bonaccorsi clinched the match 6-4 with a takedown. Even though he took a loss, Trumble proved his talent by giving the No. 1 wrestler of the class a run for his money.
With Pitt still hanging in the match, No. 12 redshirt sophomore Owen Trephan stole back the momentum with 3-1 victory over Pitt’s No. 10 Dayton Pitizer in the 285-pound bout. After a slow start where each wrestler only scored one point, the match went to overtime, and Trephan left no doubt there, winning with a two-point takedown.
“I trusted myself to finish the match, and pumping up the crowd definitely gave me a bit of energy; it was a lot of fun,” Trephan said. “I felt like I was on the offensive the whole match. I just had to finish the shot and get that takedown, and I did — it feels good to win.”
Holding a 17-6 lead, the Pack found itself with a chance to seize control in the 125-pound bout, and No. 27 redshirt junior Jarrett Trombley delivered with an 11-8 victory over Pitt’s Colton Camacho for the Pack’s fourth ranked win of the night. Like Hidlay’s match, Trombley dominated for much of the bout but gave up a takedown at the end. With the win, NC State essentially iced the match with a 20-9 lead.
Despite having the team win practically in hand, No. 20 redshirt sophomore Kai Orine kept the pressure on in the final bout of the night, beating Pitt’s sixth-ranked Micky Phillippi 2-1. This match also went to overtime, a common theme of the night, but Orine eventually prevailed, setting the final score at 23-9. NC State ended up winning three of the four overtime bouts.
“Those are gritty; no one on either side stopped wrestling in any match,” Popolizio said. “Sometimes you just gotta find a way to win… There’s no wrong way to win when you’re there”.
With the win, NC State heads into the final week of the regular season having won all of its home matches for the fourth consecutive season, and tonight proved why Reynolds is such a tough place for visitors to win as the crowd was electric and a huge advantage for the Pack.
“This is one of the best venues in the country to wrestle,” Popolizio said. “We’re competing, and our fans are becoming more and more passionate about the sport of wrestling, and that means a lot.”
Now in a three-way tie for the top of the ACC, NC State heads to Chapel Hill for a showdown with UNC as the Pack looks to earn at least a share of the conference regular season title. The match against the Tar Heels is set for Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.