The NC State women’s soccer team faced off against the No. 11 Georgetown Hoyas in a heated, back and forth 2-2 draw on Sunday, Aug. 28.
In a competitive night against its toughest opponent yet, the Wolfpack (3-0-1) rebounded in the second half after struggling offensively in the first 45 minutes. The action-packed second half saw two goals from each team, including a clutch, game-tying goal from graduate defender Jenna Butler in the 85th minute.
With time running out and the Hoyas (1-1-2) threatening to hand NC State its first loss of the season, the Pack made sure to apply pressure on the offensive end late in the game. After multiple players searched for windows in the defense to put one on goal, senior midfielder Jaiden Thomas sent a short cross to Butler, who buried the ball past Georgetown’s goalkeeper to make it 2-2 with just five minutes left in the match.
Stepping up when it matters most, @jennbutler44 👊#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/bSjevnlCjx— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 29, 2022
“I figured we got to get a tying goal,” Butler said. “So I stayed up there and I saw a couple girls think about shooting it and figured I might as well try to get the rebound. Thankfully the ball came across and I just happened to be there to tap it in.”
Butler’s goal was game-saving to say the least, but it only came after a pair of Georgetown goals that put the Hoyas ahead of the Wolfpack late in the second half. While both teams were able to find the net in the latter 45, it was an entirely different game in the first half.
Georgetown was able to outshoot NC State 10 to 1 in the first 45. Despite the offensive disparity, the half still ended scoreless. The Pack was able to display some pretty passing to get down the field, but the team lacked connections on the final passes it needed to get shots on goal. It’s safe to say NC State struggled in that half, but it was quickly able to rectify their form with some tactical and playmaking adjustments according to head coach Tim Santoro.
“I thought we could get the ball down to a certain point in the field every time we had it,” Santoro said.” We were just missing a pass or touch or run and I thought we were a little better with that [in the second half].”
Santoro’s second-half adjustments paid dividends as soon as the Pack retook the field. Senior forward Jameese Joseph broke the scoreless tie in just the 46th minute with a laser-beam of a shot from well outside the box after receiving an assist from sophomore midfielder Annika Wohner.
GOLAZO 🤩#GoPackBaby | @jameesejoseph pic.twitter.com/zV3fzBEzVI— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 29, 2022
“It's always nice when you get to start the second half with one of Jameese’s bangers,” Butler said. “It’s always a good way to start it and I think it was awesome that we were able to come back from being down late in the second to get the tying goal.”
Joseph, who’s shown a recent knack for scoring dramatic goals, was able to get the Pack out to a 1-0 lead, but it was one that NC State only held onto for less than a minute. The Hoyas responded with two goals of their own before Butler was able to tie the game in the final minutes.
With a draw added to its record, the Wolfpack will look to keep on learning, adjusting and improving as the season progresses.
“We're just gonna keep focusing on trying to keep our turnovers down and keep coming out with energy,” Butler said. “Don't wait to get into the game. Come out strong, finish strong.”
Next up for NC State is its first road match of the season as the Pack is set to face Elon. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Rhodes Field.