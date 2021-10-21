The NC State women’s soccer team fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after a decisive 38th-minute goal.
After winning its previous three ACC matchups including a historic upset over then-No. 3 UNC-Chapel Hill, the Wolfpack (7-7-2, 3-5-0 ACC) looked to carry its momentum into Thursday night as it took on the Demon Deacons (13-3, 5-3 ACC) in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
With both squads needing wins to boost their chances of making the ACC end of season tournament, the matchup got off to a hot start.
In the ninth minute, NC State’s leading goal scorer, sophomore forward Jameese Joseph, took the first shot for the Wolfpack, but her attempt was just wide and did not challenge the keeper.
Later, in the 33rd minute, Joseph had another opportunity to add to her tally after a great solo run down the right side of the field. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, Joseph’s shot was wide right and the contest remained goalless.
The deadlock was finally broken by Wake Forest in the 38th minute when midfielder Giovanna DeMarco scored from just outside the 18-yard box. DeMarco struck the ball low and hard towards NC State freshman goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta, Who seemed to have the shot under control, but the ball took a last-second hop and went right over the keeper’s outstretched hands.
After that goal, the Demon Deacons took control, notching three shots including two on target in the next six minutes. The Wolfpack survived the offensive storm going into the half, but the Demon Deacons forced two goal-line saves out of Echezarreta before heading to the locker room.
The Wolfpack managed the first chance of the second half when redshirt junior defender Lulu Guttenberger got a shot on goal in the 47th minute only to be saved by the Wake Forest goalkeeper. That shot would be one of only two in the second half for the Wolfpack and the only shot on target in the half.
Wake Forest, on the other hand, had plenty of chances but was denied each time by Echezarreta who finished the contest with six saves.
The Demon Deacons dominated possession and used its strong defense to quiet the otherwise loud Wolfpack offense through the match. Wake Forest held the Pack to a measly two shots on goal in six total shots, while the Demon Deacon offense dominated, having seven corner kicks, 18 shots, and seven shots on goal.
The Wolfpack will hope to keep its chances of making the ACC Tournament alive when it hosts Syracuse on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Dail Soccer Field.