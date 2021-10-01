The Wolfpack women’s soccer team came up short in a 2-1 defeat to the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday, Oct. 1. Outside of a few solid runs of play here and there, the strength and speed of Notre Dame proved to be too much for the Pack.
“We were poor,” said head coach Tim Santoro. “We were poor, but give Notre Dame credit for that; they were good. … In this league, if you give up a goal in the first minute, you're gonna have a tough time winning. The better team won tonight and we got to dig ourselves out of this.”
The Fighting Irish’s (10-1-1, 4-0-0 ACC) dominance became evident early when a first-minute shot by Notre Dame midfielder Korbin Albert found the back of the net, giving her team a very early 1-0 lead over the Pack (4-6-2, 0-4-0 ACC).
“I think it was a bit of a wake up call,” said junior defender Jenna Butler. “We started out slow, obviously we didn't come into the game with our minds focused, so I think it was a little bit of a wake up call. It made us come out a little bit more urgent and just made us realize we needed to come and play a little bit harder and focus more.”
The Irish continued to assert their control from then on, beating NC State to loose balls and overpowering the Wolfpack defenders time and time again. Overall, Notre Dame was just faster, stronger and more skillful than the Pack throughout the match.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for State, however, as the Pack slowly made some attacking adjustments to engineer some chances. At the start of the match, NC State was repeatedly stopped cold in its tracks when it tried to crack Notre Dame’s defense going down the middle from the top of the box. But after seeing few results from this strategy, Santoro had his players take the ball out wide and attack from the wings, where the Pack eventually found greater success.
Despite this change in approach, NC State still couldn’t manage a single shot in the first half as Notre Dame’s defense shut down attack after attack. Even when the Wolfpack began attacking from the wings, it still struggled to find quality shots against a stout Fighting Irish squad.
“We've been struggling with that so far this season, just trying to get more shots off,” Butler said. “It's kind of been a pattern. I think that [Notre Dame] did a really good job of making sure that they were blocking those things, surrounding our players with more than one defender at a time and that just made it really difficult for us.”
As the match went on, the Pack increased its intensity on the pitch in the hopes of sparking a comeback, but these efforts were to no avail. In fact, a heated tussle between redshirt junior defender Lulu Guttenberger and a Notre Dame attack over a loose ball in the midfield resulted in both players tumbling to the ground. Gutteneberger was shown a yellow card for the incident.
Notre Dame doubled its lead in the 57th minute when a breakaway run by forward Olivia Wingate sliced through the NC State defense before Wingate found Fighting Irish defender Katie Coyle on the right-hand side of the 18-yard box. Coyle let loose a rocket across the face of goal that zinged past freshman goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta to double the Irish’s lead.
The Pack did manage to avoid the shutout, however, as a corner kick in the 90th minute led to a late goal from Butler to finalize the score at 2-1. The Wolfpack performed poorly, but now must pick itself up and move on to the next match.
“I think there's a lot of aspects we can improve on all over the field,” Butler said. “[There are] different areas for every position, but we can try to work on getting some more shots off, breaking lines of pressure, finding those gaps maybe a little sooner…”
The NC State women’s soccer team now hits the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday, Oct. 7. The match will be aired on the ACC Network.