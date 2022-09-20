After one month of play, NC State women’s soccer has dominated the nonconference part of its schedule, going 6-1-3 in the first leg of its season. But with a daunting slate of ACC teams on the horizon, there are some key takeaways from the Pack’s first 10 matches.
Impressive nonconference play ahead of a tough ACC slate
The Wolfpack only faced nonconference opponents in its first nine games, picking up five wins, a loss and three draws over that stretch. While building team chemistry and rapport over these matches is an added bonus, nonconference success was expected for this team, especially after a similarly strong 4-2-2 start to the 2021 season.
In those matches, we got a good look at some of the team’s strengths, weaknesses and potential for success. A lockdown defense and an offense with a high ceiling but inconsistent play have defined NC State women’s soccer over this first month. From here on out, wins won’t be easy to come by due to the competitive nature of ACC soccer.
However, the red-and-white’s comeback win against Wake Forest in its ACC-opener Sunday, Sept. 18 does bode well for the squad’s future success within the conference. In its first real test of the season, the Wolfpack stormed back from a 1-0 deficit with just 15 minutes left, scoring two goals within six minutes. The 2-1 victory over the Demon Deacons was crucial as it not only gave the Pack an early three points in the ACC table, but proved it could beat its talented conference opponents, even while trailing.
To keep winning against the rest of the ACC, however, NC State will have to continue to play stout defense, and more importantly, fulfill the potential of its offensive capabilities.
Joseph and a high potential offense
NC State’s offense has nearly limitless potential, but can be hampered by a style of play that, at times, has resulted in some inconsistent performances. As a passing-focused team, the red-and-white relies on quick connections between all members of the squad to advance the ball down the field. When the Pack passes well and is able to find that final connection in the attacking third, NC State can give any opposing defense fits.
However, teams that are able to shut down this attack have proved to frustrate the Pack’s offense, often resulting in a low amount of shots. Over a three game stretch against Harvard, Nebraska and South Carolina, NC State was outshot 49-14. But in games when the Pack is able to maintain possession, consistently pass and put continuous pressure on opposing defenses, it's been able to find success.
It’s not just strategy that defines NC State’s offense though. Star players, namely senior forward Jameese Joseph, have often been the deciding factor for the Pack thus far. Joseph hasn't shied away from playing the hero role, as three of her five goals on the season have been game-winners. The senior has the ability to single handedly advance the ball through opposing defenses, using flashy footwork and quick turns to repeatedly burn defenders. Senior forwards Alexis Strickland and Leyah Hall-Robinson have also proven to play key roles in the offense, providing impact on and off the statsheet.
Defensive prowess
While the offense has proven to be inconsistent at times, NC State’s defense is anything but. Graduate defenders Jenna Butler and Lulu Guttenberger command a formidable back line with their experience and defensive acumen. But if opponents do get shots on goal, more often than not, junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta is there for the save. She’s already recorded four clean sheets this season and always seems to keep a cool head to make important saves when it counts the most.
Sophomore defender Fernanda Soto’s impact should not go unnoticed either. She continually flies around the field and her high motor has not only helped the defense allow an average of 0.8 goals per game, but also advance the ball down the field as she’s more than capable of making plays in the attacking third.
If the Pack’s defense can keep repelling its opposition and the offense can stay consistent when attacking, NC State will be a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. But even with the rest of the conference just as prepared, talented and experienced as the red-and-white, this team has the tools and potential to make waves in the ACC and beyond.