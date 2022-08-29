After a difficult ending to its 2021 season, the No. 17 NC State women’s soccer team is firing on all cylinders this season, remaining undefeated through its first four matches. The Wolfpack will be hoping to maintain its current momentum when the squad takes on two more nonconference opponents later this week. Let’s look at the takeaways and standouts from the season so far.
Veteran firepower
One of the more positive takeaways from the four matches is the star power shown by returning players. So far, the majority of the team’s goal contributions come from veterans such as senior forwards Leyah Hall-Robinson and Jameese Joseph, the latter of whom has been the most prolific attacker so far.
Joseph has already netted three goals and one assist on 17 shots this season. It is clear to see Joseph is the focal point of the Wolfpack offense. Even when she’s not on the ball, her pace and attacking mindset allow her to drag defenders with her on runs and create space for others. Joseph was named the TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week, is already on multiple national watchlists and was given preseason All-ACC honors prior to the start of the regular season.
Make room in the trophy case 🏆Congrats to Jameese for being named the @TopDrawerSoccer National Player of the Week!#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/txTHxKJ8VE— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 23, 2022
Junior goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta is another returning player who has been more than proficient. After a breakout season last year, Echezarreta was the clear number one choice for the Wolfpack heading into the new season. This choice has paid off, as the Spanish-born goal stopper already has two clean sheets and 11 saves.
Other returners who have made noticeable positive impacts so far this season include graduate defender Jenna Butler, sophomore midfielder Annika Wohner, sophomore defender Fernanda Soto, and senior midfielder Jaiden Thomas. The Wolfpack will hope to use its veteran experience to its advantage as the season progresses.
Late theatrics
One theme Wolfpack fans and their blood pressure may have picked up on is the tendency for last-minute goals. In its first four matches, the Wolfpack has scored three goals to either win or tie in the last five minutes of regular time. Since beating Rhode Island 4-0 in its opening match, the squad has clinched its result no earlier than the 85th minute.
Against VCU, Joseph was able to snatch the victory from an 87th-minute winner.
GOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!@alexisstrickk makes a beautiful turn at midfield and threads it through to @jameesejoseph who finishes with her right foot! It's 2-1 Wolfpack with less than four minutes to go!#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/ocmJdWHbft— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 21, 2022
Versus Campbell, it was Joseph again who claimed the victory after 89 goalless minutes were ended by a breakaway goal with only 10 seconds left to play.
GOALLLLLL AT THE DEATH!! @jameesejoseph has done it AGAIN!!!!!!!#GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/TJlUnEAaEq— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 26, 2022
Then NC State managed to secure a tie against No. 11 Georgetown via a close-range strike from Butler.
The equalizer from @jennbutler44!📺: ACCNX | #GoPackBaby pic.twitter.com/9tp0hSdfUi— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 29, 2022
Needless to say, the Wolfpack has a taste for drama when it comes to securing a result.
Road tests on the horizon
Another theme Wolfpack fans may have recognized from the start of the season is a plethora of home matches. So far, the Wolfpack have only played at home. This begs the question, can the squad replicate its current results when traveling elsewhere?
Next week, the Wolfpack will be traveling to Nebraska and South Carolina just four days apart on Sept. 8 and 11, respectively. These matches will begin the real test and will give the squad its first taste of what the NCAA postseason tournament can be like: long travel combined with difficult opposition.
ACC Challengers
ACC women’s soccer is more difficult than ever. In the most recent rankings from TopDrawerSoccer, seven ACC teams — including NC State — placed in the top 25. The Wolfpack stands at No. 17, which is quite impressive, but the remaining six ACC schools ranked ahead of the Wolfpack. This shows how difficult it is to be successful in such a talented conference. Additionally, since 2018, at least one ACC school has made it to the finals of the NCAA tournament. These statistics alone show how difficult the ACC can be. However, if the Wolfpack is able to maintain its current form at home while also seeing results from away matches, the team could manage to not only make waves in the ACC but acquire some national attention as well.
The Wolfpack has a lot to look forward to after an almost ideal start to the season. Whether or not the team is able to continue its current run of form will come down to its ability to create shots and play to its strengths. With a solid veteran presence and an eager freshman class, the Wolfpack will be looking to stay on a winning track as it heads toward ACC play later next month. In the meantime, the Wolfpack will be looking to its next challenge as they travel to Elon for its first away match of the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.