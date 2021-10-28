The NC State women’s soccer team fell 2-0 to the Pitt Panthers in its final regular season match of the 2021 season.
Both the Wolfpack (8-8-2, 4-6 ACC) and the Panthers (11-7, 4-6 ACC) went into tonight’s competition unable to make the ACC Tournament on points, which will only consist of six teams from the conference, but hoped to boost their odds of making the ever-important NCAA Tournament, taking place later next month from Nov. 12 to Dec. 5.
After allowing two goals in quick succession in the first half, the Wolfpack seemed defeated and was unable to mount a sufficient comeback in the second half.
Pitt always seemed to be on the front foot in the first half of this contest and managed a staggering 15 shots with seven on goal in the first 45 and dominated possession throughout the match.
The Wolfpack struggled to establish any possession or identity throughout the contest and finished with 11 shots compared to the Panther’s 24. The Panthers, who average around 17 shots a game, took advantage of the lackluster Wolfpack defense and sent in a barrage of shots toward the Wolfpack goal.
Wolfpack freshman goalkeeper Maria Echezarreta managed five saves out of seven shots on target in the first half and had eight total at the end of the contest. This was Echezarreta’s fifth straight game with four or more saves, as she once again showed why she is a standout performer on this Wolfpack squad.
The Panthers were able to take the lead in the 33rd minute when junior forward and leading scorer for Pitt Amanda West was able to add to her tally and blast a shot past the Wolfpack keeper.
Only ten minutes later, the Panthers doubled its lead when sophomore midfielder Emily Yaple was able to deflect her header over the keeper into the back of the net as she came out to meet it. Yaple took a big hit as the ball went in but ultimately had the last laugh, putting her side firmly in the driver’s seat and two goals up.
After those two goals, the Wolfpack was unable to add one of its own and was shut out by the Panther defense. Pitt managed to quiet sophomore forward Jameese Joseph, who finished the contest with no shots on goal.
The young Wolfpack team has a rather complicated road ahead of them, but will most likely compete in the NCAA Tournament based on the tough competition it faced this season and the upset results it was able to turn.
If the team does compete in the NCAA tournament, it will know on Nov. 8th after the selection show and begin play in mid-November, looking to go far in the re-expanded 64 team national tournament.